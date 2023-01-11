Outride Fund grant application process opens with changes for 2023

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

The Outride Fund’s grant application process opened on January 6, with some major changes that could see more youth cycling projects benefit in the year to come.

Since 2019, Outride has supported community nonprofits by committing more than $1.5 million to 170+ youth cycling projects across the country.

This year, the Outride Fund has moved to providing direct community grants. Organizations are no longer required to contribute 1:1 matching funds.

Chazz Robinson, Outride Fund’s program manager, said that this will allow Outride’s partner organizations to focus on their projects, rather than fundraising.

“While matching grants were a good way to stoke community involvement in the fundraising process, we wanted to simplify the process for prospective grantees and lower the barrier to receiving funds,” Robinson said. “This change will allow awarded organizations to receive funds more quickly and start creating an impact on a more predictable timeline.”

(Photo: Outride)

Outride partners with community nonprofits to promote cycling as a tool to improve the social, emotional, and cognitive health of youth. Through its financial contributions, Outride has supported trail building, pump tracks, rider education, workforce learning, after-school programs, and more, with a renewed focus on answering the question: how can cycling improve social, emotional, and cognitive health?

“One of the most incredible components of getting an Outride Fund grant is not only the impact that the funds provide, but also becoming a part of the Outride community” said Tasha Tinagero, Outride’s strategic partnerships manager. “We have seen impressive impacts come out of cross-collaboration between our grantees and partners, something unique to our program within the cycling industry.”

The 2023 application cycle opened January 6, 2023 and closes February 6, 2023. Grant award notifications and disbursements will be announced between March and April 2023. Application guidelines, frequently asked questions, and more information can be found on the Outride website.