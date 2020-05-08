Outerbike cancels Deer Valley mountain bike demo event

Due to ongoing uncertainty regarding the regulation of group events during the coronavirus pandemic, Outerbike has cancelled its first 2020 event.

The mountain bike demo was scheduled for June 19-21 in Deer Valley, Utah, but after conversations with the Utah state health department, Summit County, and the Deer Valley ski resort, event organizers determined that group sizes will still be limited in late June.

The Deer Valley location was to be one of four new venues for Outerbike in 2020, joining Duluth, Minnesota, South Lake Tahoe, California, and Killington, Vermont as first-time hosts. Outerbike was founded in Moab, Utah in 2010 and has recently expanded to Crested Butte, Colorado and Bentonville, Arkansas.

Event organizers are offering attendees who were registered for the Deer Valley demo a credit for a future Outerbike, as well as the opportunity to bring a friend for free to any Outerbike through 2021.

Deer Valley resort is still awaiting direction from state and county officials in regard to their summer operations. Outerbike would have kicked off the opening weekend of their bike season.

The team at Outerbike is hopeful that the next event at Killington Mountain Resort and Ski Area on July 24-26, will go on as planned.

“We can’t wait until the time comes when we can go back to riding together enjoying great food and beer gardens together, and meeting up with old and new friends.”