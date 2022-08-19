Become a Member

Mountain
Mountain

MTB rider Mathias Flückiger out of European championships due to doping violation

Olympic silver medalist pulled from competition after testing positive for anabolic steroid discovered in sample from June.

Mathias Flückiger was pulled from Friday’s European cross country mountain bike championships due to a doping violation. The Swissman is reported to have tested positive for anabolic steroid Zeranol.

Flückiger was set to provide fierce opposition to Tom Pidcock in Friday’s European competition after he placed second to the British rider in the Tokyo Olympics last summer.

Flückiger is currently under investigation by national anti-doping agency Swiss Sport Integrity.

The 33-year-old was scheduled to lead his team into the Munich race Friday but was pulled Thursday after discovery of an infraction dating back to the Swiss championships in June.

“The Swiss Sport Integrity Foundation confirms that there is an ongoing investigation against Mathias Flückiger for a potential anti-doping rule violation. However, Swiss Sport Integrity cannot provide any further information on the content for reasons of protection of personality rights. Further information will follow once the case is closed,” stated the doping authority Thursday.

Zeranol is widely used to accelerate growth in livestock and appears on the WADA prohibited list classified under “Other Anabolic Agents.”

