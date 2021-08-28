Cross country mountain bike world championships: Evie Richards goes solo for standout victory

Evie Richards (Great Britain) caught and distanced Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (France) early in the race and time trialed to a standout win at the cross country mountain bike worlds on Saturday.

Anne Terpstra (Netherlands) placed second, 1:23 back, while Sina Frei (Switzerland) placed third after a tight battle for bronze in the final lap of the Val di Sole circuit.

THAT. WAS. AMAZING. 👏🇬🇧 Evie Richards has become the first-ever British women to become UCI MTB World Champion in the XCO!#ValdiSole2021 pic.twitter.com/Vy37928YpC — UCI MTB (@UCI_MTB) August 28, 2021

Richards’ victory put a cap on a standout summer that has seen her place third at the Les Gets World Cup, seventh in the Tokyo Olympics and a close second at the short track world championships earlier this week. She became the first British rider to win a world title Saturday

“I can’t believe it, I’m really shocked I didn’t have much confidence going into the race but the race plan was to have confidence. I said I’d shine one day… obviously today was my time to shine,” an emotional Richards said.

“I didn’t think I’d ever be good enough to win a race like this. With COVID it was really hard but I tried to stay positive. The last weeks I trained really hard at home, they were amazing. When I’m happy I race really well and I’ve been really happy the last few weeks at home, and I think that shows today.”

Defending champion Ferrand-Prévot had come out of the gates hot, blazing to a lead of around 30 seconds in the opening lap before fading as the race went on. Richards caught and passed the Frenchwoman in lap 3 after Olympic champion Jolanda Neff’s pursuit came unstuck, and the 24-year-old was untouchable from there, riding away to a commanding lead.

Terpstra was next to catch Ferrand-Prévot and took a clear gap over a chase pack that included Neff, Frei, Rebecca McConnell (Australia) and Maja Włoszczowska (Poland). Frei and Neff separated from the pack in the back-half of the final circuit, with Frei winning a frantic sprint for bronze.

Ferrand-Prévot placed sixth.

The U.S. riders had a tough day. Kate Courtney enjoyed a strong start before dropping off the pace and finished 23rd, 6:50 back.

Haley Batten finished 26th, Kelsey Urban 33rd, and VeloNews contributor Hannah Finchamp placed 36th.

Top 6: