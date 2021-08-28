Cross country mountain bike world championships: Evie Richards goes solo for standout victory
Richards rides to commanding victory after catching and distancing defending champ Pauline Ferrand-Prévot.
Evie Richards (Great Britain) caught and distanced Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (France) early in the race and time trialed to a standout win at the cross country mountain bike worlds on Saturday.
Anne Terpstra (Netherlands) placed second, 1:23 back, while Sina Frei (Switzerland) placed third after a tight battle for bronze in the final lap of the Val di Sole circuit.
THAT. WAS. AMAZING. 👏🇬🇧
Evie Richards has become the first-ever British women to become UCI MTB World Champion in the XCO!#ValdiSole2021 pic.twitter.com/Vy37928YpC
— UCI MTB (@UCI_MTB) August 28, 2021
Richards’ victory put a cap on a standout summer that has seen her place third at the Les Gets World Cup, seventh in the Tokyo Olympics and a close second at the short track world championships earlier this week. She became the first British rider to win a world title Saturday
“I can’t believe it, I’m really shocked I didn’t have much confidence going into the race but the race plan was to have confidence. I said I’d shine one day… obviously today was my time to shine,” an emotional Richards said.
“I didn’t think I’d ever be good enough to win a race like this. With COVID it was really hard but I tried to stay positive. The last weeks I trained really hard at home, they were amazing. When I’m happy I race really well and I’ve been really happy the last few weeks at home, and I think that shows today.”
Nothing but full-gas from @eviee_alicee 🇬🇧 🚀
We’re into the final lap! #ValdiSole2021 pic.twitter.com/hQG0G7b3wv
— UCI MTB (@UCI_MTB) August 28, 2021
Defending champion Ferrand-Prévot had come out of the gates hot, blazing to a lead of around 30 seconds in the opening lap before fading as the race went on. Richards caught and passed the Frenchwoman in lap 3 after Olympic champion Jolanda Neff’s pursuit came unstuck, and the 24-year-old was untouchable from there, riding away to a commanding lead.
Terpstra was next to catch Ferrand-Prévot and took a clear gap over a chase pack that included Neff, Frei, Rebecca McConnell (Australia) and Maja Włoszczowska (Poland). Frei and Neff separated from the pack in the back-half of the final circuit, with Frei winning a frantic sprint for bronze.
Ferrand-Prévot placed sixth.
The U.S. riders had a tough day. Kate Courtney enjoyed a strong start before dropping off the pace and finished 23rd, 6:50 back.
Haley Batten finished 26th, Kelsey Urban 33rd, and VeloNews contributor Hannah Finchamp placed 36th.
Top 6:
- Evie Richards (GB)
- Anne Terpstra (Netherlands): +1:03
- Sina Frei (Switzerland): +1:08
- Jolanda Neff (Switzerland): +1:08
- Maja Włoszczowska (Poland): +1:47
- Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (France): 2:35