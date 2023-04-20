Life Time Grand Prix gets underway at Sea Otter Classic

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Off-road endurance race season is well underway, with most riders having pinned on a number at either the Mid South, BWR Arizona or California, or MTB races like Moab Rocks or the US Pro Cup.

However, one of the season’s most anticipated events is about to kick off this weekend at the Sea Otter Classic.

The Life Time Grand Prix presented by Mazda, which debuted last year, gets underway on Saturday with the Fuego XL cross-country mountain bike race at Sea Otter. It’s the first of seven races in the series.

70 athletes were selected for the LTGP; their overall standings will be determined by their best results at five of the seven races. Big Sugar Gravel in October is mandatory.

2023 Life Time Grand Prix presented by Mazda

US cross-country national champion Keegan Swenson and Canadian pro Haley Smith won the inaugural Life Time Grand Prix and will be both be returning this year.

Also returning to the series in 2023 will be a film crew — on Wednesday, Life Time announced that it will again document the Grand Prix through the ‘Call of a Life Time’ docuseries. Season 2 will focus primarily on Unbound Gravel and the Leadville Trail 100 MTB race, with four episodes (of six) spotlighting those two races.

Last year, one episode was dedicated to each of the six races in the series. Women were showcased in the episodes about Crusher in the Tushar and Chequamegon while men received the spotlight in the episodes about Unbound and Leadville.

In Season 2, one episode each will be dedicated to the men’s and women’s races at Unbound and Leadville. The focus of the other two episodes is to be determined.

The series will premiere in January 2024.

Fuego XL at Sea Otter Classic

Last year, Keegan Swenson and the late Moriah Wilson won the Fuego XL at Sea Otter.

This year, the XL race is about 12 miles longer than last year’s 80k, and it includes about 2,500 more feet of climbing. Riders will complete two laps of the course for a total of about 62 miles and 8,300 feet of climbing. The race will culminate on the Lookout Ridge fire road climb, where both the women’s and men’s races were decided last year.

Although the Grand Prix athletes will make up the majority of the start line during Saturday’s elite race, other notable names will be in attendance, as well.

Recent Cape Epic third place winner Katerina Nash, World Cup ‘cross pro Maghalie Rochette, US marathon national champ Erin Huck, US SX champ Savilia Blunk, and downcountry pro Evelyn Dong will add to the excitement of the women’s race.

In the men’s race, downcountry superstars Geoff Kabush, Stephan Davoust, and Luke Vrouwenvelder are certainly ones to watch. Jordan Schleck and John Kariuki will be representing Team Amani of East Africa. Watch out for Christopher Blevins.

This year’s Grand Prix roster includes a cast of international talent, as well.

Although last year’s fields were largely filled with North American athletes, this year the series welcomes athletes from Australia (Brendon Johnston, Ella Bloor, Taman Nankervis), Canada (Adam Roberge, Haley Smith, Andrew L’Esperance, Robert Britton), United Kingdom (Danni Shrosbree), New Zealand (Emma Grant), South Africa (Matthew Beers, Catherine Colyn), and Switzerland (Konny Looser).

For those attending Sea Otter, there will be a Life Time Grand Prix kick-off and ‘meet and greet’ on Friday, April 21 at 1 p.m. at the Festival Stage. At 2 p.m., Kristen Legan will moderate an athlete panel with Anna Yamauchi, Ryan Standish, Heather Jackson, Payson McElveen, Rob Britton, and Isabel King.

Here are the athletes racing the 2023 Life Time Grand Prix.

2023 Life Time Grand Prix women

Crystal Anthony, 42, Bentonville, Arkansas Ella Bloor, 27, Kingston, Australia Chelsea Bolton, 33, Park City, Utah Ellen Campbell, 25, Durango, Colorado Catherine Colyn, 26, Paarl, South Africa Lauren De Crescenzo, 32, Atlanta, Georgia Rebecca Fahringer, 33, Bend, Oregon Maude Farrell, 31, Redwood City, California Sofia Gomez Villafane, 28, Heber City, Utah Emma Grant, 31, Reading, England Isabella Hyser, 19, Huntsville, Alabama Heather Jackson, 38, Bend, Oregon Isabel King, 32, Los Angeles, California Caroline Mani, 35, Besancon, France Holly Mathews, 34, Longmont, Colorado Sarah Max, 47, Bend, Oregon Deanna Mayles, 29, Colorado Springs, Colorado Julie Momber, 35, Grand Rapids, Michigan Jessica Mullins, 44, Littleton, Colorado Angela Naeth, 40, Brewster, Massachusetts Emily Newsom, 39, Fort Worth, Texas Raylyn Nuss, 31, St. Louis, Missouri Paige Onweller, 33, Grand Rapids, Michigan Hannah Otto, 26, Millcreek, Utah Jenna Rinehart, 38, Mankato, Minnesota Hannah Shell, 31, Longmont, Colorado Danielle Shrosbree, 28, London, England Alexis Skarda, 33, Grand Junction, Colorado Haley Smith, 29, Waterloo, Quebec, Sarah Sturm, 32, Durango, Colorado Starla Teddergreen, 43, Longmont, Colorado Caroline Tory, 32, Snowmass, Colorado Leah Van der Linden, 28, Boulder, Colorado Ruth Winder, 29, Nederland, Colorado Anna Yamauchi, 22, Truckee, California

2023 Life Time Grand Prix men