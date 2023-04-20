Life Time Grand Prix gets underway at Sea Otter Classic
LTGP athletes will race the Fuego XL cross-country mountain bike race; Life Time also announces Season 2 of 'Call of a Life Time' docuseries.
Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.
Off-road endurance race season is well underway, with most riders having pinned on a number at either the Mid South, BWR Arizona or California, or MTB races like Moab Rocks or the US Pro Cup.
However, one of the season’s most anticipated events is about to kick off this weekend at the Sea Otter Classic.
The Life Time Grand Prix presented by Mazda, which debuted last year, gets underway on Saturday with the Fuego XL cross-country mountain bike race at Sea Otter. It’s the first of seven races in the series.
70 athletes were selected for the LTGP; their overall standings will be determined by their best results at five of the seven races. Big Sugar Gravel in October is mandatory.
2023 Life Time Grand Prix presented by Mazda
- April 22: Fuego XL 100K cross-country mountain bike race at the Sea Otter Classic in Monterey, California
- June 3: 200-mile Garmin Unbound Gravel presented by Craft Sportswear in Emporia,
Kansas
- July 8: 69-mile Life Time Crusher in the Tushar presented by The Creamery in Beaver,
Utah
- August 12: 104-mile Stages Cycling Leadville Trail 100 MTB in Leadville, Colorado
- September 16: 40-mile Life Time Chequamegon MTB presented by Trek in Cable, Wisconsin
- September 30: 110-mile The Rad Dirt Fest presented by Wahoo in Trinidad, Colorado
- October 21: 100-mile Life Time Big Sugar Gravel presented by Mazda in Bentonville,
Arkansas (mandatory tie breaker)
US cross-country national champion Keegan Swenson and Canadian pro Haley Smith won the inaugural Life Time Grand Prix and will be both be returning this year.
Also returning to the series in 2023 will be a film crew — on Wednesday, Life Time announced that it will again document the Grand Prix through the ‘Call of a Life Time’ docuseries. Season 2 will focus primarily on Unbound Gravel and the Leadville Trail 100 MTB race, with four episodes (of six) spotlighting those two races.
Last year, one episode was dedicated to each of the six races in the series. Women were showcased in the episodes about Crusher in the Tushar and Chequamegon while men received the spotlight in the episodes about Unbound and Leadville.
In Season 2, one episode each will be dedicated to the men’s and women’s races at Unbound and Leadville. The focus of the other two episodes is to be determined.
The series will premiere in January 2024.
Fuego XL at Sea Otter Classic
Last year, Keegan Swenson and the late Moriah Wilson won the Fuego XL at Sea Otter.
This year, the XL race is about 12 miles longer than last year’s 80k, and it includes about 2,500 more feet of climbing. Riders will complete two laps of the course for a total of about 62 miles and 8,300 feet of climbing. The race will culminate on the Lookout Ridge fire road climb, where both the women’s and men’s races were decided last year.
Although the Grand Prix athletes will make up the majority of the start line during Saturday’s elite race, other notable names will be in attendance, as well.
Recent Cape Epic third place winner Katerina Nash, World Cup ‘cross pro Maghalie Rochette, US marathon national champ Erin Huck, US SX champ Savilia Blunk, and downcountry pro Evelyn Dong will add to the excitement of the women’s race.
In the men’s race, downcountry superstars Geoff Kabush, Stephan Davoust, and Luke Vrouwenvelder are certainly ones to watch. Jordan Schleck and John Kariuki will be representing Team Amani of East Africa. Watch out for Christopher Blevins.
This year’s Grand Prix roster includes a cast of international talent, as well.
Although last year’s fields were largely filled with North American athletes, this year the series welcomes athletes from Australia (Brendon Johnston, Ella Bloor, Taman Nankervis), Canada (Adam Roberge, Haley Smith, Andrew L’Esperance, Robert Britton), United Kingdom (Danni Shrosbree), New Zealand (Emma Grant), South Africa (Matthew Beers, Catherine Colyn), and Switzerland (Konny Looser).
For those attending Sea Otter, there will be a Life Time Grand Prix kick-off and ‘meet and greet’ on Friday, April 21 at 1 p.m. at the Festival Stage. At 2 p.m., Kristen Legan will moderate an athlete panel with Anna Yamauchi, Ryan Standish, Heather Jackson, Payson McElveen, Rob Britton, and Isabel King.
Here are the athletes racing the 2023 Life Time Grand Prix.
2023 Life Time Grand Prix women
- Crystal Anthony, 42, Bentonville, Arkansas
- Ella Bloor, 27, Kingston, Australia
- Chelsea Bolton, 33, Park City, Utah
- Ellen Campbell, 25, Durango, Colorado
- Catherine Colyn, 26, Paarl, South Africa
- Lauren De Crescenzo, 32, Atlanta, Georgia
- Rebecca Fahringer, 33, Bend, Oregon
- Maude Farrell, 31, Redwood City, California
- Sofia Gomez Villafane, 28, Heber City, Utah
- Emma Grant, 31, Reading, England
- Isabella Hyser, 19, Huntsville, Alabama
- Heather Jackson, 38, Bend, Oregon
- Isabel King, 32, Los Angeles, California
- Caroline Mani, 35, Besancon, France
- Holly Mathews, 34, Longmont, Colorado
- Sarah Max, 47, Bend, Oregon
- Deanna Mayles, 29, Colorado Springs, Colorado
- Julie Momber, 35, Grand Rapids, Michigan
- Jessica Mullins, 44, Littleton, Colorado
- Angela Naeth, 40, Brewster, Massachusetts
- Emily Newsom, 39, Fort Worth, Texas
- Raylyn Nuss, 31, St. Louis, Missouri
- Paige Onweller, 33, Grand Rapids, Michigan
- Hannah Otto, 26, Millcreek, Utah
- Jenna Rinehart, 38, Mankato, Minnesota
- Hannah Shell, 31, Longmont, Colorado
- Danielle Shrosbree, 28, London, England
- Alexis Skarda, 33, Grand Junction, Colorado
- Haley Smith, 29, Waterloo, Quebec,
- Sarah Sturm, 32, Durango, Colorado
- Starla Teddergreen, 43, Longmont, Colorado
- Caroline Tory, 32, Snowmass, Colorado
- Leah Van der Linden, 28, Boulder, Colorado
- Ruth Winder, 29, Nederland, Colorado
- Anna Yamauchi, 22, Truckee, California
2023 Life Time Grand Prix men
- Matthew Beers, 28, Cape Town, South Africa
- John Bortselmann, 31, Lincoln, Nebraska
- Robert Britton, 38, Victoria, British Columbia
- Eric Brunner, 24, Boulder, Colorado
- Zach Calton, 25, Ogden, Utah
- Griffin Easter, 31, Park City, Utah
- Russell Finsterwald, 31, Colorado Springs, Colorado
- Howard Grotts, 29, Durango, Colorado
- Lance Haidet, 24, San Luis Obispo, California
- Alex Howes, 34, Nederland, Colorado
- Dylan Johnson, 27, Brevard, North Carolina
- Brendan Johnston, 31, Canberra, Australia
- Andrew L’Esperance, 31, Halifax, Nova Scotia
- Bradyn Lange, 23, Mendocino, California
- Taylor Lideen, 33, Bentonville, Arkansas
- Konny Looser, 33, Hinwil, Switzerland
- Payson McElveen, 29, Durango, Colorado
- Lachlan Morton, 30, Boulder, Colorado
- Tasman Nankervis, 27, Bendigo, Australia
- Logan Owen, 27, Bremerton, Washington
- Cole Paton, 25, Cashmere, Washington
- Kiel Reijnen, 35, Bainbridge Island, Washington
- Adam Roberge, 25, Prevost, Quebec
- Nathan Spratt, 27, Salt Lake City, Utah,
- Peter Stetina, 35, Santa Rosa, California
- Keegan Swenson, 28, Heber City, Utah
- Kyle Trudeau, 29, Tucson, Arizona
- Alexey Vermeulen, 28, Boulder, Colorado
- Kerry Werner, 31, Vinton, Virgina
- Brennan Wertz, 25, Mill Valley, California
- Innokenty Zavyalov, 31, Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Tobin Ortenblad, 28, Santa Cruz, California
- Ryan Standish, 29, South Salt Lake, Utah
- Jack Odron, 20, Denver, Colorado
- Ian Lopez De San Roman, 19, Sebastopol, California