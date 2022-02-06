Know a new rider who should do Leadville? Consider From The Ground Up

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Last year, pro riders Alexey Vermeulen and Ryan Petry invited three beginner riders on a journey to prepare for and then complete the Leadville Trail 100. The process was documented and shared on Outside TV. This year, Vermeulen and Petry are back, hoping to build on the From The Ground Up concept of getting riders exciting for not only doing a big challenge, but for a lifetime of riding bikes.

The deadline to apply for one of three spots is Monday, February 7. The all-inclusive package will outfit three new riders with a Vaast gravel bike, a Niner mountain bike, gear, transportation, training plans, and more.

For 2022, From The Ground Up — a six-part series presented by Outside TV — will again take three new riders to Leadville, but there will be more opportunity to train, the chance to do Unbound Gravel 50 or 100, a partnership with Visit Bentonville for a training camp, and the incorporation of the three riders from season one.

Last season the three chosen riders were Roberta Nuñez, a 30-year-old ICU nurse from Boston, Enzo Moscarella, a 34-year-old artist from Queens, and Shawna Anderson, a 47-year-old high school special education teacher.

“This project has been more than life changing, I have learned a lot about myself. I have never felt so empowered,” said Nuñez, who was born in the Dominican Republic. “Through this bike I have gained so much freedom in my life. All of the struggles that came about throughout this journey have made me more mentally tough and I feel like I have become a better version of myself.”

Petry and Vermeulen have enlisted a slate of sponsors to outfit the three new riders who are chosen. The package includes a Vaast bike, a Niner bike, and gear from Shimano, Pearl Izumi, Wahoo, Industry Nine, and more.

Riders can apply at https://www.fromthegroundup.bike.