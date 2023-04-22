Become a Member

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

VeloNews News Mountain
Mountain

Keegan Swenson wins the Fuego XL at Sea Otter Classic

The 2022 Fuego XL winner repeats, followed on the podium by Russell Finsterwald and Christopher Blevins.

Keegan Swenson won the Fuego XL cross-country race at the Sea Otter Classic on Saturday, establishing his place on the leaderboard of the Life Time Grand Prix series.

It was nearly a two-up sprint between Swenson and Russell Finsterwald, but Swenson was able to overtake his friend just before the sharp left-hand turn into the finisher shoot.

2021 short track world champ Christopher Blevins finished third, while Cole Paton and Alex Wild rounded out the podium. Finsterwald and Paton are second and third in the Grand Prix standings.

Full report to follow

The men's field at the start of the 2023 Sea Otter Fuego XL in Monterey, California, the first race of the 2023 Life Time Grand Prix series. Saturday April 22, 2023.
The men’s field at the start of the 2023 Sea Otter Fuego XL in Monterey, California, the first race of the 2023 Life Time Grand Prix series. Saturday April 22, 2023. (Photo: Will Tracy)

2023 Fuego XL men elite results

1. Keegan Swenson, 4:03:41
2. Russell Finsterwald, 4:03:44
3. Christopher Blevins, 4:04:08
4. Cole Paton, 4:04:26
5. Alex Wild, 4:08:01
6. Kenny Looser, 4:09:40
7. Andrew L’Esperance, 4:10:36
8. Brendan Johnston, 4:10:41
9. Howard Grotts, 4:10:41
10. Bradyn Lange, 4:10:50

