Keegan Swenson smashes the Leadville Trail 100

Repeat victory for the US national champion.

US national XC MTB champ Keegan Swenson has won the 2022 Leadville Trail 100 MTB race in a blistering time of 6:00:01.

John Gaston, the national team skimo racer from Aspen, finished second, over 14 minutes back. Three-time Leadville champ Howard Grotts was third with Alexey Vermeulen and Cole Paton rounding out the top five podium.

The win in Cloud City solidifies Swenson’s overall lead in the Life Time Grand Prix series.

More to follow…

