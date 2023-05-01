Kate Courtney takes XCC, XCO titles at Pan American Championships in Brazil
Kelsey Urban rides to impressive second in XCO and third in XCC.
Kate Courtney is bringing two gold medals back to the US this week after winning the short-track and XCO races at the Pan American Cross-Country Mountain Bike Championships in Brazil last weekend.
Those gold medals will also serve as precious qualification points for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.
On Friday, Courtney won a fast and tactical XCC race.
“It was very interesting what happened today; the rain really made the track very hard compared to previous days,” she said. “Also, with a flatter race without so many steep climbs, the pack stayed close for a long time, but in the end, I saw an opportunity to break away and move forward for the victory.”
It was a great day for Team USA on the short track, with Kelsey Urban sharing the podium with Courtney in third and U23 rider Sofia Waite finishing eighth in the elite race.
A win in the short track means a front row spot on the start line in the XCO, so Courtney and Urban were both well-positioned at the start of Sunday’s race. The Americans finished 1-2, with Brazilian Raiza Goulao Henrique in third.
Sofia Waite of Waite Endurance finished third in the U23 XCO race.
Full results from the 2023 Pan American cross-country mountain bike championships here.