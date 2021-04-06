Kate Courtney clinches first season win at the Capoliveri Legend Cup XCO race

La vita è bella for MTB pro Kate Courtney.

The Scott-SRAM former world champ clinched her first win of 2021 on Monday at the Capoliveri Legend Cup XCO, the second race of the Internazionali d’Italia Series this year.

Courtney finished ahead of Italian Chiara Teocchi and Ghost Factory Racing’s Caroline Bohe. This marks the 2019 World Cup champ’s first race since October 2020, when she withdrew from the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships in Leogang, Austria after crashing.

Courtney told VeloNews that she will be in Europe until the first XCO World Cup of the season in Albstadt, Germany May 8-9. On April 10, she will travel to northern Italy for the Marlene Südtirol Sunshine Race, the third in the Internazionali d’Italia Series. Then, Courtney will head to Austria for the Ötztaler Mountainbike Festival on April 17 and to Germany for International MTB Bundesliga – Heubacher Mountainbikefestival on April 24. All three are UCI category HC.