Jordan Sarrou joins Specialized Factory Racing

Cross country mountain biking world champion Jordan Sarrou will be racing for Specialized Factory Racing in 2021.

The team confirmed Friday that the Frenchman will be making the move having spent two seasons with Team Absolute Absalon BMC.

“Really excited to join the Specialized Factory Racing family! It’s a next chapter in my career and I’m super motivated to carry the rainbow stripes as high as possible,” Sarrou wrote on Instagram. “Let’s rock 2021, I’m sure it will be epic. I’m back where all as started.”

The 28-year-old took the Leogang worlds last autumn and is placing a jersey defense and tilt at the Olympic Gold at the center of his ambitions for 2021.

“Firstly, my goal is to be at the start at the Tokyo Olympic Games, then to defend my world title and be on top for the World Cup races,” he said on a team press release.

“It’s a big motivation for me and I’m very excited to ride for Specialized; they are the best brand for mountain biking and cycling, so it’s a huge excitement for me to join the family now!”