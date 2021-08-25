How to watch Team USA at the 2021 UCI mountain bike world championships
Watch Kate Courtney, Haley Batten, Christopher Blevins, and other from Team USA battle with the world's best, live on FloBikes.
On Wednesday, August 25, the 2021 UCI mountain bike world championships kick off in Val di Sole, Italy.
The event features world championship cross-country, short track, downhill, and e-MTB races. The elite short track, XCO, and DH races will be streamed live on FloBikes with recaps available for other categories.
Haley Batten, Kate Courtney, Hannah Finchamp, Lea Davison, and Kelsey Urban will represent the U.S. in the women’s elite XC events, while Christopher Blevins, Stephan Davoust, and Luke Vrouwenvelder will race for the men.
The U.S. is also sending three U23 riders of each sex, as well as seven junior women and six junior men.
Schedule
All times in EDT
Wednesday, August 25
6:30a – XCO Team Relay
Thursday, August 26
5:30a – Junior Women’s XCO
7:30a – Junior Men’s XCO
11:00a – Elite Women’s Short Track (Live-Streamed)
11:45a – Elite Men’s Short Track (Live-Streamed)
Friday, August 27
9:00a – Women’s E-MTB
10:45a – Men’s E-MTB
2:45a – Four-Cross
Saturday, August 28
3:00a – U23 Women’s XCO
4:45a – U23 Men’s XCO
7:00a – Elite Women’s XCO (Live-Streamed)
9:45a – Elite Men’s XCO (Live-Streamed)