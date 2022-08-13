Hannah Otto wins the Leadville Trail 100

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Hannah Otto won the women’s Leadville Trail 100 after a commanding performance that saw her finish well clear of the rest of the field. Otto completed the course in a time of 7:24:12.

Former winner Rose Grant came home in second place with Crusher in the Tushar winner Haley Smith completing the podium.

More to follow…