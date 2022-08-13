Become a Member

Hannah Otto wins the Leadville Trail 100

Rose Grant and Haley Smith complete the podium.

Hannah Otto won the women’s Leadville Trail 100 after a commanding performance that saw her finish well clear of the rest of the field. Otto completed the course in a time of 7:24:12.

Former winner Rose Grant came home in second place with Crusher in the Tushar winner Haley Smith completing the podium.

More to follow…

Hannah Otto after winning the 2022 Leadville Trail 100 (Photo: Life Time)

