Hannah Otto sets FKT on the Whole Enchilada in Moab, Utah

Pro off-road cyclist and VeloNews contributor Hannah Otto has set a new fastest known time (FKT) on the Whole Enchilada, a legendary mountain bike route outside of Moab, Utah.

Otto’s time is based on this Strava segment, which is a loop that begins in Moab and ends just outside of town where the famed Porcupine Rim singletrack deposits riders at the Colorado River.

The Whole Enchilada loop is 55.27 miles and includes 8,011 feet of ascent and nearly as much descent. Over half of the route is on paved and dirt roads, including the climb up the La Sal Loop Road to the start of the famed ‘Whole Enchilada’ singletrack at 11,146 feet of elevation.

Otto descends the Hazard County Trail on her way from the subapline to the river bottom (Photo: Wikstrom/CompetitiveCyclist)

Most riders get a vehicle shuttle to the high point at Burro Pass and descend the MTB portion of the route, passing through multiple ecosystems, from subalpine to the desert, on rocky exposed terrain.

Otto said that part of her motivation in going for a fastest known time on the loop, versus just the descent, was to normalize the entire route and encourage others to ride it.

Otto completed the FKT in 5:50:38, knocking the previous record of 6:47 well into second place. Her time is the best of any rider, male or female.

Hannah Otto’s Whole Enchilada FKT set-up