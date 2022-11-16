Become a Member

VeloNews News Mountain
Mountain

Gwendalyn Gibson joins Trek Factory Racing XC

The XC MTB'er had a breakout season in 2022, winning bronze for Team USA at the short track world championships.

Cross-country mountain biker Gwendalyn Gibson is joining Trek Factory Racing XC in 2023.

Gibson is making the leap to Trek’s XC team after five years on Norco Factory Racing. The 23-year-old had a breakout 2022, winning the short track World Cup at Snowshoe and nabbing bronze for the US at the MTB short track world champs in Les Gets.

Read also:

Gibson and Blevins double up with wins at Snowshoe World Cup

Gwendalyn Gibson scores breakout bronze for USA at MTB short track world championships

Gibson is a two-time collegiate national champ who lives in Grand Junction, Colorado with roommate and now-teammate Maddie Munro.

Trek Factory Racing XC is home to a host of decorated riders including Jolanda Neff, Evie Richards, Munro, Vlad Dascalu, and Riley Amos.

“In my opinion, Trek is one of, if not the best World Cup team that you can be on,” Gibson said. “Even if you’re just looking at teammates, Jolanda Neff is an Olympic champion and a world champion. Evie is a world champion. Anton [Cooper] and Vlad [Dascalu], Maddie and Riley, everyone is so strong. And just being around in that environment where you’re surrounded by other people who are doing things that you want to do, I think it makes everyone stronger.”

