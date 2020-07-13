Grinduro California postponed until 2021

Grinduro California has been postponed until September 18, 2021, due to health and safety concerns resulting from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Grinduro organizers had previously announced that the Mt. Shasta event would proceed only if four criteria could be met:

The event is deemed safe by local officials. The local community supports the event. Grinduro participants feel comfortable attending. The organizers can deliver a quality event while implementing all required public safety protocols.

After consultation with local officials, area residents, and event participants, Grinduro organizers determined that it’s currently impossible to meet the above criteria.

“This is, of course, disappointing news to share,” said Amanda Schaper, Grinduro California event director. “We were very hopeful that our September 2020 event would be possible, but it has become clear that the pandemic is not improving in a way that makes large public events safe or responsible.”

Those who have already registered for the event will be given the option of receiving a full refund, deferring their registration to 2021, or donating their registration fee to Mt. Shasta’s host organization, the Siskiyou Outdoor Recreation Alliance (SORA). Those selecting the last option will be afforded a chance to win prizes from Grinduro California sponsors, including a mountain bike and a gravel bike from Evil Bikes. Prize winners will be announced in a digital happy hour on September 12.

“Making the decision to postpone something we’ve poured so much into is of course heartbreaking, but potentially harming the Grinduro or Mt. Shasta communities would be even worse,” said Schaper. “Everybody involved with the event can’t wait to reconnect with our Grinduro family, and waiting until 2021 will make the reunion that much sweeter.”

Riders opting to donate their 2020 registration will have priority for early registration for the 2021 event.