Erin Huck, Keegan Swenson crowned U.S. XC MTB national champions

Swenson defends the title, while Huck will wear the stars and stripes for the first time.

Professional cross-country mountain bikers Erin Huck and Keegan Swenson earned their stars and strips in Colorado on Saturday.

Both riders handily won the respective women’s and men’s pro XC MTB races at the USA Cycling national championship event series. After a hiatus in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, nationals returned to the high altitude Winter Park ski resort venue in 2021 after a debut there in 2019.

For Swenson , the win was a defense of his 2019 title, while Huck will don the stars and stripes for the first time.

The full list of men’s results can be found here. Women’s results here.

Full report to follow. 

 

