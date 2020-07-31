Epic Rides cancels Oz Trails Off-Road due to COVID-19

The 2020 Epic Rides mountain-bike series is officially canceled.

On Friday the Arizona-based events company called off its final event of the 2020 season, the Oz Trails Off-Road race in Bentonville Arkansas due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The race was slated to be held October 9-11 in the towns of Bentonville and Bella Vista, and encompass a fat-tire criterium plus a pro and amateur backcountry race.

“We’ll miss not being able to welcome our cycling friends from all over the country, but look forward to hosting another exciting Oz Trails Off-Road in 2021,” said Kalene Griffith, president and CEO of Visit Bentonville in a release.

The decision effectively cancels the entire 2020 Epic Rides series, since the company had already called off its popular Whisky Off-Road, Grand Junction Off-Road, and Carson City Off-Road events due to the pandemic. Organizers had hoped for the final event of the season, Oz Trails, to be safe.

In its release, the company said it made the decision “Out of respect for public health within Benton County.” Instead, organizers will focus on the 2021 race.