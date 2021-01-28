Epic Rides cancels 2021 Whiskey Off-Road, Grand Junction Off-Road, Carson City Off-Road

Epic rides, the producer of the five-stop Off-Road racing series announced Thursday that it would not go forward with the first three events in the 2021 series.

The Whiskey Off-Road in Prescott, AZ (April 23-25), Grand Junction Off-Road in Grand Junction, CO (May 14-16), and the Carson City Off-Road in Carson City, NV (June 25-27) have been pulled from the 2021 series calendar, to ensure the health and safety of all those involved in the events.

The Tour of the White Mountains in Pinetop-Lakeside, AZ (October 2) and the OZ Trails Off-Road in Bentonville, AR (dates TBD) are still on the calendar as of late January.

Epic Rides recognizes that the Sea Otter Classic weekend has already been rescheduled to the traditional OZ Trails weekend — October 7-10 — and to respect the Monterrey, CA event, Epic Rides will reschedule the OZ Trails event accordingly. A new cal for the OZ Trails event will be announced as soon as event organizers have settled on a suitable date.

Epic Rides has stated that 25 percent of any canceled event registration fee (excluding any transaction processing and/or donations) have been credited to the accounts of 2020 registrants and will be honored through 2023. Those who have previously registered for a canceled Epic Rides event will be given priority registration for a different event in the series and also the Tour of the White Mountains.

In early March 2020, Epic Rides filled 2,000 registrations for the Whiskey Off-Road in record time, however, just a month later, the event was canceled due to the pandemic.

As the 2020 season progressed, subsequent events in the series were also forced to cancel.