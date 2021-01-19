Cross country mountain bike pros Rose Grant and Evelyn Dong join Juliana-SRAM

The Juliana-SRAM pro team has added two accomplished cross country mountain biker racers to its roster for 2021.

Americans Rose Grant and Evelyn Dong, both formerly with the recently disbanded Stan’s-Pivot Pro Team, will join Juliana-SRAM’s team of six pro riders for the 2021 season. They will each compete in both the gravel and mountain bike disciplines.

Grant is the current marathon mountain bike national champion and has held that title four times prior. In 2019, she won the Leadville 100 Trail MTB race and the Israel Epic stage race. Last year, in one of her only race appearances of the season, she won the inaugural Belgian Waffle Ride Cedar City — her first gravel race.

Grant has not announced details of her 2021 schedule, but she will likely line up at the Epic Rides race series as well as various other cross country and gravel events.

“I’m so happy to be racing for these brands who saw something in me and have been so welcoming,” Grant said in an Instagram post. “This is the start of a new chapter.”

Dong, who also won her first-ever gravel race – 2019’s Crusher in the Tushar – has been a stalwart in the American cross country mountain bike scene for nearly a decade. Dong has a dozen World Cup starts on her palmares and has multiple top-10 national championship finishes. She currently works as a bike mechanic at Storm Cycles in Park City, Utah.