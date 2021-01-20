Cross-country mountain bike pro Emily Batty signs with Canyon

Professional cross-country mountain biker Emily Batty has joined Canyon.

The Canadian national champion says she has her sights set on big goals with her new team, set amidst the backdrop of a promising new year.

“Last season, everything was so unknown, and I didn’t want to waste valuable mental and physical capacity in 2020 without knowing races were for sure happening,” Batty said. “So, while my performances could have been way better, I feel like I’m going into 2021 more hungry, rested, and motivated than most of my competitors. And now, I have some huge goals I’m very excited about: I have the Olympics, world championships, and World Cup goals. I want to go big on the performance side of things this year.”

Batty is no stranger to the world stage of mountain biking. In addition to her four Canadian national championship titles, she has two third-place overall World Cup rankings, two world championship bronze medals, as well as a Pan Am’s gold.

She is also a champion of cycling off the bike. The Emily Batty Project provides awareness, fundraising, and mentorship to youth-focused cycling charities and programs and has so far raised $10,500 to get more kids on bikes.

Emily Batty (right) on the podium at the UCI XCO World Championships in Lenzerheide, in 2018. Photo: Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

Batty says that the move to Canyon was not motivated solely by racing ambitions.

“It was time for a change, and I’ve learned that it takes so much more than just equipment and infrastructure to continue making progress in our sport,” she said. “The very first time I visited Canyon headquarters, Roman Arnold had me over for lunch with his family at his home. I already feel so welcomed, aligned with their values, and connected to the brand. Everyone is in my corner, and they are forward-thinking and innovative. When you see it in person, meet the people, and experience their company culture, you quickly realize they are as good as it gets.”

Batty’s 2021 race schedule will be announced in the coming weeks.