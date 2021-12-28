Christopher Blevins to part ways with Trinity Racing

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Short track MTB world champion Christopher Blevins won’t be racing for Trinity Racing next year, he announced on social media — but he has not yet announced his new team.

The 23-year-old Blevins joined Trinity in 2021, during its inaugural foray into mountain biking. Both he and American teammate Haley Batten would collect a number of accolades for the British squad — both participated in the Tokyo Olympics and stood atop World Cup podiums during the 2021 season.

After the Olympics, Blevins won the inaugural short track world championships in Val di Sole, Italy. Less than a month later at Snowshoe, he became the first American man to win a cross-country World Cup since Tinker Juarez did so in 1994.

While 2021 was a year that would solidify Blevins’ place on the international cross-country mountain biking circuit, “2022 is shaping up to be an exciting one as well,” wrote Blevins.