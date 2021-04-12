Christopher Blevins, Daniela Campuzano, and Sofia Gomez Villafañe star at U.S. Cup MTB weekend

It was game on during all the three days of racing at the inaugural U.S. Cup in Fayetteville, Arkansas last weekend.

Durango, Colorado’s Christopher Blevins (Trinity Racing-Specialized) took home the win in both the men’s short track and XCO races, while Mexican national champion Daniela Campuzano (DC-Specialized) won the women’s elite XCO. Argentinian national champ Sofia Gomez Villafañe (Clif Pro Team) took the overall win for the short track.

Women’s Elite racing was off the hook today at the @OzTrailsNWA US Pro Cup p/b @ExpFayetteville . The talent level is so high that top 15 hitting A line drop on @MonsterEnergy mountain. pic.twitter.com/wjHx0kzwvi — US Cup MTB (@USCUPMTB) April 11, 2021

The pro mountain bikers who lined up in Fayetteville came to town hungry after 2020 wiped competition off the calendar for most of them. Most of the women who are vying for a spot on the U.S.’ Olympic squad were there, save for Kate Courtney who is racing in Europe this month and Chloe Woodruff who will travel to Arkansas for next weekend’s racing.

Team USA hopeful Erin Huck (Scott-Shimano-Stan’s) had an especially exceptional weekend. She finished second in both events, only to miss out on the top step by less than two seconds in each.

On the men’s side, American national champion Keegan Swenson (Santa Cruz) barely missed out on the top step of podium after Blevins eked by him in a sprint finish in the XCO race. Swenson finished third in the short track.

There is another full weekend of racing on tap next weekend with the elite short track races on Friday, April 16, junior/amateur racing on Saturday, and men’s and women’s elite XCO races on Sunday.

U.S. Cup UCI XC – OZ Trails #1 Results Elite Men

Christopher Blevins, 1:26:17.57 Keegan Swenson, at 00:00.19 Riley Amos, at 00:24

U.S. Cup UCI XC – OZ Trails #1 Results Elite Women

Daniela Campuzano Chávez Peón, 1:25:56 Erin Huck, at 00:02 Haley Batten, at 01:08

View the full of results from the U.S. Cup in Fayetteville, Arkansas