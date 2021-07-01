Chloe Woodruff resigns from U.S. women’s Olympic MTB team, replaced by Erin Huck

Reigning U.S. cross-country MTB champion Chloe Woodruff has formally resigned from her position as a member of the U.S. women’s cross-country MTB team for the Tokyo Olympics.

The news was announced Thursday afternoon by USA Cycling.

Woodruff’s resignation has opened the door for Coloradan Erin Huck to be named as the third member of the U.S. team for Tokyo.

According to the release, Woodruff cited personal reasons for her decision to step away from the Olympic team. Woodruff was named to the team last month by USA Cycling’s selection committee as the one discretionary choice for the three-member squad. She joined Kate Courtney and Haley Batten, both of whom had secured spots through automatic qualification criteria.

Woodruff represented the U.S. at the 2016 Olympics in London, where she finished 14th. Woodruff also won a round of the UCI short-track cross-country World Cup in 2019.

Huck, 40, was a member of the U.S. Olympic long team alongside Lea Davison, Hannah Finchamp, Woodruff, Courtney, and Batten. Huck missed much of the 2019 World Cup season due to injuries. In 2021 Huck scored top-20 results at the World Cup rounds in Germany and the Czech Republic.

Huck and Woodruff have competed together in international stage races, including the Israel Epic, where the competed as a two-woman team.