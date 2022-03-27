Become a Member

Mountain

Cape Epic: Sofia Gomez Villafañe and Haley Batten claim overall victory after eight days of racing

German duo Georg Egger and Lukas Baum (Speed Company Racing) overcome a deficit of 2:45 to win the men's race.

Sofia Gomez Villafañe and Haley Batten are celebrating an epic start to the 2022 season in Cape Town right now.

The pair from the U.S. won the Cape Epic today after eight days of full-gas racing that included three stage wins. They stood on the podium seven out of eight days of racing.

While other teams were struck down by illness at some point during the race, the NinetyOne-Songo-Specialized duo, along with second place finishers Mariske Strauss and Candice Lill (Faces Rola), stayed healthy the entire time.

Strauss and Lill rode an incredible race to win stage 7 on Sunday and were second overall.

In the men’s race, Speed Company Racing’s Georg Egger and Lukas Baum had the stage win of a lifetime today — it enabled them to overturn a 2:45 deficit and claim the overall win ahead of Canyon Northwave MTB.

 

Full report and results to follow. 

