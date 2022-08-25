British cycling in shock after passing of new Scottish MTB XC champion Rab Wardell

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Two days after achieving his big sporting goal of becoming Scottish MTB XC national champion, Rab Wardell passed away in his sleep Tuesday, plunging the cycling world into shock and mourning.

“We are devastated to confirm the news that international mountain biker and former employee, Rab Wardell, has passed away today,” Scottish Cycling said in a statement Tuesday.

“We have very little information at this stage, but we send our love and support to his family, friends, and all those in our community who knew him. We ask that you respect Rab’s family’s privacy at this incredibly sad time.”

Really can’t believe the awful news about @RabWardell. Such a kind, talented, funny guy who you’ll never ever hear a bad word about. I’ve just watched this to remind me of him at his best. Rest in peace Rab ❤️ https://t.co/qxLT7KOTJt — Sir Chris Hoy (@chrishoy) August 24, 2022

His partner Katie Archibald, an Olympic gold medallist on the track, confirmed the news Wednesday.

“I think you’ve heard that Rab died yesterday morning,” she wrote on social media. “I still don’t understand what’s happened; if this is real; why he’d be taken now – so healthy and happy.

“He went into cardiac arrest while we were lying in bed. I tried and tried, and the paramedics arrived within minutes, but his heart stopped and they couldn’t bring him back. Mine stopped with it. I love him so much and need him here with me. I need him here so badly, but he’s gone. I can’t describe this pain.

“I can’t bear to talk about him in the past tense to say anything myself. You mean everything to me, Rab. I love you.”

Wardell represented Scotland at international level, competing in road and MTB events. The 37-year-old returned to racing this year. Only two days before his death he claimed his first elite Scottish national MTB XC title at the MTB XC championships in Kirroughtree Forest, Dumfries and Galloway, on Sunday, overcoming several punctures to win on the final lap.

British Cycling described his win as a “show of incredible resilience.”

Wardell spoke about that victory on social media after Sunday’s race.

“It’s taken a few years but I can add the Senior Cross Country title to the Junior and U23 ones I won nearly 2 decades ago. In all honestly, a shocking race from me with 3 punctures, but stoked to be able to take the win.”

On Monday night he appeared on BBC Scotland show The Nine to discuss the victory.

The Scottish Cross Country Association, the organizers of Sunday’s race, paid tribute to him on social media.

“He will be truly missed by our community and his determination, talent and friendship will live on in all our hearts and memories. I’m sure more eloquent words will be written by many but RIP Rab. Our champion, our inspiration, our friend.”

The six-time Olympic gold medallist, Sir Chris Hoy, tweeted: “Can’t believe this. Utterly heartbreaking. Rest in peace Rab.”

Many others from the world of cycling have also paid tribute to him.

Life can be so cruel sometimes. Rab Wardell was working with us designing the 2023 UCI Marathon World Champs route, his passion for delivering the best route possible was just so infectious.. We as a team will make sure his route is delivered the way he wanted. Rab mtb legend ❤️ pic.twitter.com/O3KmSVqj36 — Paul Davis 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇬🇧 (@paul_davis67) August 23, 2022

Everybody at British Cycling is deeply saddened to learn of the death of Rab Wardell. Rab was a brilliant rider, friend and ambassador for our sport, and will be sorely missed by so many. Our thoughts are with his family and many friends at this incredibly difficult time. pic.twitter.com/UsNL3u8bnE — British Cycling (@BritishCycling) August 23, 2022

Rab Wardell has been involved with Glasgow Riderz since the start. He's raced in our races, he's coached our kids and has been our head coach.

Even though he's now pro, a couple of months ago he popped in to support Parklife, just because he'd heard it was on. — GlasgowRiderz (@GlasgowRiderz) August 24, 2022

I once had the terror and pleasure of having Rab Wardell teach me to ride a BMX bike. He was endlessly patient and encouraging and quietly took me from worse than useless to feeling like I could conquer anything. What appalling, sad news. https://t.co/OOXfviOhq0 — Catriona Stewart (@LadyCatHT) August 24, 2022

VeloNews expresses our condolences to Wardell’s family and friends.