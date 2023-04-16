Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

VeloNews News Mountain
Mountain

Big results for Kate Courtney, Christopher Blevins, Riley Amos, Savilia Blunk at the US Pro Cup

Three days of racing at the US Pro Cup in Fayetteville gave World Cup-bound riders a boost ahead of the season.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

There were lots of UCI points up for grabs at the US Pro Cup in Fayetteville, Arkansas last week, and riders like Kate Courtney and Christopher Blevins walked away with a good deposit in the bank.

The Fayetteville races were the second round of the US Pro Cup after the series kicked off in Vail Lake, California earlier this month. For World Cup-bound riders, the US Pro Cup is hugely important for early season points. Most riders will now shift their focus to European racing.

The US Pro Cup elite racing kicked off on Wednesday, with the C1 UCI race. Kate Courtney put in a solid effort to finish two minutes ahead of US national champ Savilia Blunk. Canadian Jenn Jackson was third.

In the men’s race, Christopher Blevins beat U23 national champ Riley Amos in a sprint finish. Canadian Carter Woods was third.

Full UCI C1 XCO results here.

On Friday, Courtney continued her winning streak on the short track. Blunk and Gwendalyn Gibson rounded out the podium. In the men’s race, it was Amos, followed by Woods and with Mexican Adair Gutierrez Prieto in third.

Full short track results here.

The final day of racing was Saturday’s UCI HC race. Blunk won the women’s race in a three-up sprint with Gibson and Courtney, while Blevins returned to the top step with Woods in second and Amos in third.

Full UCI HC XCO results here.

 

Stay On Topic

An American in France

What’s it like to be an American cyclist living in France? Watch to get professional road cyclist Joe Dombrowski’s view.

Keywords:

Related content from the Outside Network

Video Alt

One Way South
Video Alt

Mountain Bikers React to Their First Taste of Non-Alcoholic Craft Beer
Video Alt

Video review: BMC URS 01 Two gravel bike
Video Alt

Kiel Reijnen Vuelta Video Diary: The painful decision to abandon