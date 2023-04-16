Big results for Kate Courtney, Christopher Blevins, Riley Amos, Savilia Blunk at the US Pro Cup

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

There were lots of UCI points up for grabs at the US Pro Cup in Fayetteville, Arkansas last week, and riders like Kate Courtney and Christopher Blevins walked away with a good deposit in the bank.

The Fayetteville races were the second round of the US Pro Cup after the series kicked off in Vail Lake, California earlier this month. For World Cup-bound riders, the US Pro Cup is hugely important for early season points. Most riders will now shift their focus to European racing.

The US Pro Cup elite racing kicked off on Wednesday, with the C1 UCI race. Kate Courtney put in a solid effort to finish two minutes ahead of US national champ Savilia Blunk. Canadian Jenn Jackson was third.

In the men’s race, Christopher Blevins beat U23 national champ Riley Amos in a sprint finish. Canadian Carter Woods was third.

Full UCI C1 XCO results here.

On Friday, Courtney continued her winning streak on the short track. Blunk and Gwendalyn Gibson rounded out the podium. In the men’s race, it was Amos, followed by Woods and with Mexican Adair Gutierrez Prieto in third.

Full short track results here.

The final day of racing was Saturday’s UCI HC race. Blunk won the women’s race in a three-up sprint with Gibson and Courtney, while Blevins returned to the top step with Woods in second and Amos in third.

Full UCI HC XCO results here.