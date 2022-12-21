2023 UCI Mountain Bike World Cup full calendar revealed

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

The UCI announced the full calendar for the 2023 UCI Mountain Bike World Cup on Wednesday.

The season kicks off in Tasmania, Australia, with successive weekends of enduro March 25-26 and April 1-2.

The action then heads to Europe for the summer with nine rounds before finishing up in North America in the fall at Snowshoe in the U.S. and Mont-Sainte-Anne in Canada.

Of the 13 rounds, the most intriguing is Haute-Savoie in France, a 10-day event that will feature for the first time all major MTB formats in one round.

The cross-country Olympic (XCO), cross-country short track (XCC) and downhill (DHI) competitions will take place in Les Gets, while the cross-country marathon (XCM), enduro (EDR) and E-enduro (EDR-E) events will be held in Châtel and Morzine.

Also read: Life Time Grand Prix announces 2023 athletes

“We still have the incredible images and atmosphere of the 2022 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships in Les Gets fresh in our minds, and so look forward to returning to Haute-Savoie next year for the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup,” UCI President David Lappartient said.

For 2023, cross-country marathon (XCM) and E-enduro (EDR-E) will both have UCI Mountain Bike World Cup status.

The XCM calendar will kick off in Nové Mĕsto Na Moravĕ, Czech Republic, with further stops in Finale Ligure, Italy; Châtel/Morzine, France; and Snowshoe, U.S.

EDR-E will join XCM at Finale Ligure to kick off its season, before moving on to Leogang, Austria. There are five rounds total on the EDR-E calendar.

Amateur races will be offered for EDR and XCM next season. All four XCM rounds will be open to participation with no pre-qualification required.

In EDR and/or EDR-E, six of the seven venues will offer amateur racing: Maydena and Derby in Tasmania, Finale Ligure, Val di Fassa Trentino, Loudenvielle and Châtel/Morzine.

All EDR rounds will give UCI ranking points, rewarding the best placed riders with the possibility to enter the elite competition.

Full 2023 UCI MTB World Cup calendar