2020 Grand Junction Off-Road canceled

Epic Rides, the host of the Whiskey Off-Road, the Carson City Off-Road, and the OZ Trails Off-Road, has announced the cancelation of the 2020 Grand Junction Off-Road.

With considerations for the health and safety of all riders and race staff, as well as competition for calendar space later in the year, it was decided that postponing the event was not possible.

The Whiskey Off-Road was canceled in early April, citing “the uncertainty of what the state of our state will be,” later in 2020.

The Carson City Off-Road was the second stop in the four-event series.

“Epic Rides remains fully committed to our registered riders, host communities, sponsors, vendors, and the non-profits we support; however, we are also attempting to simply stay in business.” wrote Todd Sadow, the President Epic Rides.

Epic Rides is offering several options to riders who have already registered for the Grand Junction Off-Road:

All registrants of canceled events will receive the opportunity to transfer into a different event, if those events take place
Discounted + Priority 2021 registration: All registrants of a canceled 2020 event will receive a priority opportunity to register at a discounted price for a 2021 Epic Rides Series event.

All registrants of a canceled 2020 event will receive a priority opportunity to register at a discounted price for a 2021 Epic Rides Series event. Partial refund: Registration and event cancellation policies indicate no refunds will be given. However, Epic Rides recognizes that many may be struggling as a result of the pandemic. If your registration fee is a make-or-break portion of your budget this year, please contact us via email at info@epicrides.com

Epic Rides has also indicated that there’s too much uncertainty right now to make any determination about the Carson City Off-Road and the Oz Trails Off-Road, the final two events in the series. Registration for the remaining Epic Rides events will be closed until large events are once again permitted in the various locales in which events are staged.