2020 Carson City Off-Road Canceled

Epic Rides, host of the 2020 Carson City Off-Road, has said that this year’s race will not be possible.

The third stop in the Epic Rides series had originally been scheduled for June 26 – 28.

“Out of respect for existing events with dates already on the calendar, priorities for public health within Carson City, and the uncertainty of what the state of Nevada will be in three months, we have decided to put our energy into a stellar Carson City Off-Road in 2021,” wrote Epic Rides president Todd Sadow.

Like many other events, postponing the Carson City Off-Road would mean having to navigate scheduling conflicts and permitting with other previously-rescheduled events, as the late-season 2020 calendar has been filled quickly.

Promoters of the Carson City Off-Road, in consultation with the state of Nevada and tourism officials decided that it was in the best interest to cancel the 2020 event to protect the health and safety of city residents, race employees and volunteers, and participants.

Epic Rides has stated that registrants for an event that has been canceled due to the COVID-19 may transfer into another 2020 event.

With the cancellation of the Whiskey Off-Road, the Grand Junction Off-Road, and now Carson City Off-Road, only the OZ Trails Off-Road remains on the Epic Rides 2020 calendar.

Epic Rides has indicated that all registrants of a canceled 2020 event will receive priority opportunity to register at a discounted price for a 2021 Epic Rides Series event.

Like other Epic Rides events, the registration and event cancellation policies indicate no refunds will be given. However, the promoter recognizes that for some, the registration fee may be a make-or-break portion of riders’ budgets, and considerations may be made. Epic Rides can be contacted via email at info@epicrides.com regarding special circumstances for partial refunds.