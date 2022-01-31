Mountain biker accidentally shot by hunters in Spain

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

A mountain biker was seriously injured this weekend after he was accidentally shot by hunters in Spain, police confirmed Sunday.

Officials said a 35-year-old man from Vilassar de Mar was riding near Cabrils, about 25km northeast of Barcelona, when a hunter accidentally shot him with a rifle during what police said was an authorized hunt.

The incident took place around 1:30 p.m., and police and rescue officials arrived quickly on the scene.

Police said the cyclist was “gravely injured,” and was airlifted to a local hospital, officials said.

No further details were immediately available.