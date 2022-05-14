Moriah Wilson shot and killed in Austin, Texas

Moriah “Mo” Wilson was killed in Austin, Texas on Wednesday, May 11. She was 26-years-old.

According to CBS Austin, the Austin Police Department responded to a call late Wednesday night and found Wilson dead from a gunshot wound inside a home in central Austin. The incident is under investigation as a ‘suspicious death.’

The identity and the motive of the shooter remain unknown.

CBS Austin reported the homicide on Thursday, providing as many of the few details that were available from the Austin Police Department at the time.

A spokeswoman for the Austin Police Department told VeloNews Friday mid-morning that no further details were available, nor did she have an estimate as to when more information would be made public.

Wilson had flown from Colorado to Texas earlier this week in preparation for the Gravel Locos race in Hico, where she was a favorite for the win on Saturday.

Wilson emerged in the last two seasons as a dominant gravel and mountain bike racer. After placing second to Rose Grant at the Leadville Trail 100 MTB last year, Wilson won a slew of races this year, including the Fuego 80k at Sea Otter and the Belgian Waffle Ride in San Diego. She had a summer of racing planned, including a trip to East Africa for the Migration Gravel Race and Evolution Gravel.

Wilson grew up in East Burke, Vermont. She skied competitively throughout her youth, continuing to compete at Dartmouth College, where she also played soccer. She graduated with a degree in engineering.

For the last two and a half years, Wilson worked as a demand planner at Specialized. She recently told VeloNews that she had resigned from her position earlier this month to race full time.

Wilson’s family issued a statement late on Friday afternoon.

We thank everyone for their expression of love and support for us in this difficult time. While the tragic loss of Moriah is unfathomable, at the same time we want everyone to join us in celebrating her life, accomplishments, and love for others. Always pushing tirelessly to reach her goals, we knew she was pursuing that which she loved. We will miss her terribly and know that all mourn her with us.

We know that Moriah would want the event to carry on, for her compatriots to test their limits, as she would have been alongside her friends on the race course. We hope everyone feels her passion and support as they chase their own dreams. Her spirit will be there with you all, while training and on every race day.

Please do not reach out for interviews or comments for the rest of May. We are planning a celebration of life in June and will be forthcoming with details soon.

Eric, Karen and Matt Wilson

Everyone at VeloNews extends our deepest condolences to Wilson’s family and friends.