Moriah Wilson murder suspect remains at large as search continues

The suspect in the fatal shooting of gravel racer Moriah Wilson remains at large, U.S. Marshals officials confirmed Monday to VeloNews.

Police issued an arrest warrant Thursday for Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, who is wanted for the May 11 killing of Wilson in Austin, Texas, just days before a gravel race.

Officials from the U.S. Marshal’s office told VeloNews on Monday morning, “we are still looking for Armstrong.”

The 34-year-old Armstrong — the partner of gravel racer Colin Strickland — has not been seen since May 13, two days after Wilson’s murder last week, officials said.

Police are also searching for her black Jeep Cherokee that was spotted on the murder scene in Austin, which also has not been located.

The shocking murder continues to rattle the tightly knit gravel racing scene and has attracted headlines from across the nation and even internationally.

On Friday, the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force announced it is conducting a “fugitive investigation” and asked for the public’s help in locating Armstrong.

U.S. Marshals issued a wanted poster Friday, and asked for anyone with information about Armstrong’s whereabouts or her vehicle to call 1-800-336-0102.

Police said that she deleted her social media accounts, but her Strava account was still visible, and revealed that she last cycled on May 11, the day Wilson died.

The Independent reported that the yoga teacher accused of murdering the star cyclist went on the run after police briefly detained her and then let her go because of an invalid warrant. There was no official confirmation of that report.

Wilson traveled to Austin, Texas, to compete in a nearby gravel race at Hico, northwest of Waco, that weekend.

The affadavit said that Wilson’s female friend picked her up at the Austin airport May 10. The friend told authorities that she left her apartment (where Wilson was staying) around 5:30 p.m on May 11 and later received a text message from Wilson that she was going for an evening swim with a male cyclist, who was later revealed to be Colin Strickland.

The key pad at the home Wilson was staying in was accessed at 8:36 p.m. According to the affidavit, a neighbor’s surveillance footage showed a SUV pulling up to East Austin apartment on Maple Avenue, and the vehicle resembled an SUV registered to Armstrong’s.

Wilson’s friend returned to the house shortly before 10 p.m. on May 11 and found Wilson “covered in blood.” She was pronounced dead shortly after police arrived.

In Texas, first-degree murder felony can be a capital offense.