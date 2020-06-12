Mitchelton-Scott to race under new title sponsor

Mitchelton-Scott has confirmed it will be taking on a new name and identity with immediate effect.

The team will now race as Team Manuela Fundación following a new sponsorship agreement with the Spanish not-for-profit entity, the Manuela Fundación. The team will take on a new pink and blue color scheme in a total rebrand from its past gold and black livery.

Officials confirmed to VeloNews there are no changes to ownership or management as part of the arrival of the new sponsorship deal.

Mitchelton-Scott had been one of many to suffer the consequences of the financial downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic, and confirmed in April that it would be slashing salaries for riders and staff. The new deal, announced Friday, will enable the most recent iteration of the GreenEdge Cycling franchise to keep racing through the coming years.

“After an unsettling and uncertain period, particularly in recent months, we are thrilled to have the support of Mr Francisco Huertas and the Manuela Fundación to ensure our future in 2021 and beyond,” said team owner Gerry Ryan.

The Manuela Fundación is a self-funded social entity aimed “to help create a more supportive world.” The project, run by husband and wife pair Francisco Huertas and Maria Angustias González, will officially launch Oct0ber 4, focusing its early work in Spain.

“It’s been an intense period of hard work between Manuela Fundación sports director Emilio Rodríguez and Mitchelton-Scott general manager Shayne Bannan,” said Huertas. “It’s an incredible opportunity and an honor to be able to reach this agreement.

“We want to thank Gerry Ryan for all of his work and contribution so far, which has taken the team to its best. Now we will continue to boost this legacy and give great joy to the fans of this sport.”

Mitchelton-Scott had been one of many teams that had resorted to financial cutbacks when coronavirus but the brakes on the racing season alongside the likes of Lotto Soudal, EF Pro Cycling, Bahrain McLaren and Astana. It was confirmed earlier this week that CCC Team had lost its title sponsor, leaving team owners searching for new backers. The involvement of the Manuela Fundación has saved Ryan from a similar situation.

“We have always believed in our product and values as a team for prospective partners, but the significance of this long-term deal is not lost on us, especially considering the recent hardships of not only the cycling world and sports industry, but the wider world’s health and economic climate,” Ryan said.