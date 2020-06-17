Mitchelton-Scott owner says he’s still running show

Australian businessman Gerry Ryan said he still owns the Mitchelton-Scott WorldTour team license and controls the fate of the long-running team despite a mid-season name change that will see racers don the Manuela Fundación jersey next month.

Speaking to Australia’s RIDE Media, Ryan denied media reports that he’s sold the team to Spanish interests that are now taking over naming rights, and confirmed the team remains registered in Australia.

“I own the team,” Ryan told RIDE. “There’s certainly no ownership changes at this stage … I still have the ownership of the team and the license.”

Last week, the team announced that a new non-profit foundation based in Granada, Spain, will take over naming rights on the jersey when racing resumes in July. The lack of details in the announcement left many wondering about the fate of the Australian-registered team that Ryan founded in 2011. Sources confirmed to VeloNews last week that Ryan retained control of the team, but Wednesday’s comments are the first on-the-record interview that Ryan has given since the announcement.

A longtime backer of Australian cycling, Ryan said more details will be revealed at a July 1 press conference, and downplayed comments suggesting Spanish backers have bought the team and that new management would move the team’s service course from Italy to Spain.

Team manager Shayne Bannan is the point man on the ground in Europe, and Ryan said negotiations are ongoing, confirming that his representatives are still searching for other partners to join the team as sponsors in 2021, suggesting that more changes could be forthcoming.

“The press release went out very early. There are still a lot of details to be discussed,” Ryan told RIDE. “I’m looking at different options. There’s no doubt we’ve been approached to do a couple of joint things together with some other sponsors that we’re trying to lock in for next year as well. We’re weighing up all our options.”

Mitchelton-Scott is among several teams suffering budget shortfalls provoked by the coronavirus pandemic, with the team cutting wages across riders and staffers for 2020. The team has been searching for new title sponsors the past several years since the departure of Orica in 2017, and sources denied to VeloNews the veracity of media reports in Spain that it was close to signing Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei.