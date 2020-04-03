Mike Woods calls for fans to Zwift with him through recovery rides

EF Pro Cycling rider invites fans to ride with him on Zwift as he comes back from a broken femur.

Michael Woods is back on the bike after breaking his femur at Paris-Nice last month, and he’s calling for fans to help him on his road to recovery.

Like most of the pro peloton, the Canadian is doing his riding in lockdown on the indoor trainer, and will be riding at on Zwift every day at 1400 CET / 0600 MT as he rehabs his leg. In part of EF Pro Cycling’s series of Zwift events, Woods is asking for fans to join him to keep him motivated and stop the boredom creeping in.

“It’s nice to have a schedule during the day, so from a self-interest point of view of getting back on track I thought it would be good to allocate this hour to ride and get people to join me,” Woods said. “It’s also an opportunity for people back home in Canada to ride with me because I’m over here in Europe.”

Woods crashed hard on a descent in Paris-Nice last month, breaking his femur in the process. Since then, he’s been on the road to recovery and slowly rebuilding strength in his leg.

“As a pro, whenever we put our times up [on Zwift] we’re going pretty hard and passing a lot of people, so now there’s an opportunity for people to drop me for a change,” Woods said in a press release from his team. “I’m getting passed by everyone on Zwift right now. I’m the ideal person to ride with if you’re an absolute novice at this.”

If you want to ride with Woods and drop a Vuelta a Espana stage winner, or simply cheer him on and show support, you can do so at the following times:

All rides start at 1400 CET / 0600 MT

Friday 3 April 40 minutes

Saturday 4 April 50 minutes

Sunday 5 April 50 minutes

Monday 6 April 60 minutes

Tuesday 7 April 60 minutes

Wednesday 8 April 70 minutes

He will be averaging at 50-100watts or 1-1.4 watts/kg during each ride.