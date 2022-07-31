Mass crash causes casualties to riders and spectators at Commonwealth Games

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Olympic omnium champion Matt Walls was involved in a horror crash at the Commonwealth Games on Sunday when he was catapulted over the barriers and into the crowds at London’s Lee Valley VeloPark.

The Brit was competing in the men’s scratch qualifiers when a rider low on the boards toward the front of the bunch slipped out and caused carnage behind.

Walls received treatment for more than 40 minutes before being taken away by ambulance. A Team England spokesperson told the BBC that Walls was “alert and talking.”

Matt Bostock of the Isle of Man was also taken to hospital for tests.

Spectators were also hurt after Walls and his bike came over the top of the barriers on the high banking of a corner.

The 24-year-old was trying to avoid riders who fell lower down the banking but as he rode up, he clipped another wheel and went over the top.

A total of eight riders, including athletes from Australia and New Zealand, went down and medics and coaches immediately rushed to help, with one England staffer clambering up the banks to reach Walls in the crowd.

Witnesses said that because of the gradient of the banking, spectators in the front row had been unsighted for the crash. One man received treatment for cuts to his arm while a young girl also received medical attention.

The remainder of the morning session at the velodrome in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park were canceled and spectators were asked to leave as medical staff attended to Walls.

“Following a crash in the men’s scratch, Matt Walls & Matt Bostock are being treated by medics before being taken to hospital for further treatment,” British Cycling wrote on Twitter shortly after the incident.

“We send our best wishes to the riders and spectators involved in the incident, and will provide a further update when we can.

Walls won Omnium gold and Madison silver for Team GB at last year’s Tokyo Olympics. Mark Cavendish, Geraint Thomas, and Caleb Ewan are among other top WorldTour names slated to be riding in upcoming events.

Most of the events at the Commonwealth Games are being held in Birmingham but the track cycling is taking place in London.

— AFP contributed to this report.