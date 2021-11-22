Update: Mark Cavendish suffers broken ribs, pneumothorax in high-speed crash at Ghent Six

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Mark Cavendish was taken from the Kuipke velodrome on a stretcher after a high-speed crash at the Ghent Six on Sunday night.

Cavendish was racing the final Madison race of the iconic track event when he collided heavily with Lasse Norman Hansen in a multi-rider spill.

The Manxman was eventually able to get to his feet and wave to the crowd before being taken to the Ghent University Hospital on a stretcher as a precaution.

Cavendish remained with medics overnight before Deceuninck-Quick-Step provided an update Monday morning.

“Examinations showed that Mark has suffered two broken ribs on this left side and has a small pneumothorax, both of which have been treated with medication and he has been kept in the hospital for observation,” read a team statement.

“It is expected that Mark will be discharged either later today or tomorrow morning, and will then undergo a period of recuperation.”

The incident appears to have been caused by a wet patch on the historic indoor velodrome in Ghent, Belgium.

Footage shows Gerben Thijssen losing his back wheel at the bottom of the crowded track, causing following rider Kenny de Ketele to swing up the boards. The Belgian’s evasive maneuver saw him cross paths and clip wheels with Hansen, who wiped out directly in front of Cavendish, leaving them both spinning down to the track center.

Een spectaculaire valpartij op de slotdag van de #Zesdaagse. Hansen en Cavendish komen gelukkig met de schrik vrij. pic.twitter.com/djShiiR3Km — sporza (@sporza) November 21, 2021

Jasper de Buyst and Roger Kluge had been leading the race at the time of the incident. De Buyst said he narrowly avoided upset on the hazardous patch in the moments beforehand.

“Stupid it has to happen like this,” de Buyst told Sporza. “I had noticed the lap before that there was some water, but I ran over it at a slower speed. The next round it went completely wrong.”

Cavendish’s wife Peta had been attending the race and had shared an update on Twitter on Sunday night.

“Thank you for all the messages,” she wrote. “Mark is spending the night in ICU following today’s crash. Thank you to all the medical staff that helped us today and also to the Deceuninck-Quick-Step staff that sprung into action to help me and the kids.”

Racing was paused for more than 30 minutes after the incident before competition resumed. Hansen was able to rejoin his teammate Michael Mørkøv, while Keisse continued alone.

The retiring De Ketele and his teammate Robbe Ghys went on to win the crash-marred Madison event and secure the overall classification.