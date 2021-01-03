Marianne Vos to start new chapter with Jumbo-Visma at World Cup Hulst on Sunday

There will be a well-known face in a very new jersey at World Cup Hulst on Sunday.

Marianne Vos is making her Team Jumbo-Visma debut at the Belgian cyclocross race this weekend, marking the start of a new chapter for both the dominant Dutchwoman and the women’s peloton as a whole.

“I am really looking forward to starting the World Cup in Hulst in the Team Jumbo-Visma outfit,” Vos said Saturday. “It is nice to be able to show the colors of the team in the women’s peloton, starting with the ‘cross. It will take some getting used to for both the fans and myself, but it feels like a warm welcome with the team and I am very happy with the support.”

The multiple world champion spearheads the newly formed Jumbo-Visma team in 2021 after a high-profile move from CCC-Liv. Though the Dutch outfit will not be a part of the Women’s WorldTour for its debut season, it is expected to be making an impact in 2021 thanks to the leadership of veteran director Esra Tromp and the infrastructure that saw the men’s team dominate last year.

Vos’ move from CCC-Liv this winter is one of many major transfers that could dramatically shake up women’s racing in 2021.

Though star of 2020 Anna van der Breggen stays put with SD-Worx/Boels-Dolmans, Annemiek van Vleuten transfers to Movistar, Ashleigh Moolman Pasio joins van der Breggen’s team, and Chloé Dygert makes a much-anticipated arrival on the European road scene through a deal with Canyon-SRAM.

Vos will be the first to wear the new Jumbo-Visma women’s team jersey at Sunday’s World Cup race, where she will go up against a packed startsheet that includes Clara Honsinger, Lucinda Brand and Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado. The 33-year-old has only raced started three ‘crosses this season, but got started with a bang with a win in Essen late December.