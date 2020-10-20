Lorena Wiebes wins Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne after Jolien D’hoore relegated

Lorena Wiebes (Team Sunweb) was declared winner of Tuesday’s cobbled semi classic Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne after initial winner Jolien D’hoore (Boels-Dolmans) was relegated by the UCI race jury.

Wiebes and D’hoore were part of a 17-rider front group that rumbled into the finish together in De Panne after 155km of racing. Sunweb appeared to have the upper hand for Wiebes, but the Dutch sprinter hesitated to launch her final kick. D’hoore, meanwhile, sprinted early and took the lead into the final meters, only to have Wiebes make a last-minute surge to the line.

It was then that D’hoore seemed to veer into Wiebes’ path — and ultimately, the UCI race jury decided that the deviation was worthy of relegation.

The decision gave Wiebes her first WorldTour victory of the season. The Dutch sprinter was the breakout rider of 2019, however in 2020 she tackled a pared-down season of just eight races.

The decision elevated German rider Lisa Brennauer (Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling) into second, with Lotte Kopecky (Lotto-Soudal) in third.

Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne

Women