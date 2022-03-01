Look Cycle ends technical support of Gazprom-RusVelo due to Russian invasion of Ukraine

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Look Cycle has immediately ended its association with the Gazprom-RusVelo team.

The news comes as a direct result of Russia’s continued aggression and invasion of Ukraine.

In a post on social media the bike and component supplier announced that “in light of the recent shocking and unforgivable news, we have decided to stop our technical support and partnership with the Gazprom-RusVelo Cycling Team.

Look and Gazprom linked up at the start of the season and last week the team’s Czech rider Mathias Vacek won stage 6 of the UAE Tour.

However, on Monday, the IOC called on sports federations to ban Russian teams and athletes from competing.

The UCI has yet to make an official statement on the matter but Look has taken its own decision.

It’s unclear where this leaves Gazprom-RusVelo in terms of bikes and equipment.

More to follow…