Longtime press attaché Chris Baldwin dies

Chris Baldwin, a longtime press attaché and linguist, died last week. He was 52.

Family members posted a memorial online, and confirmed that Baldwin died of a heart attack while sleeping on April 12 in his home in Amsterdam.

“It doesn’t feel like we had enough time with him,” a message read. “We are all devastated by this loss, the world is a dimmer place without him.”

Baldwin worked in different fields before working as a press officer in cycling. He worked with TeamType 1, Astana, and Team NovoNordisk during eight seasons, including Vincenzo Nibali’s Tour de France-winner team in 2014 at Astana.

Baldwin is survived by sister Brooke of New York City, and parents Brooke Bourland of Woodland, California, and George Baldwin of Kalispell, Montana.

Triest nieuws

Chris Baldwin is plotseling op 52-jarige leeftijd aan een hartinfarct overleden. In het wielrennen was hij een aantal jaren actief als pr man oa voor Astana. Maakte daar de Tour-zege van Nibali mee. Man met goede humor. RIP pic.twitter.com/6thrHlOtlR — Raymond Kerckhoffs (@raykerckhoffs) April 20, 2023

Family members said Baldwin was born in Edmonds, Washington, and he lived in Amsterdam, London, Moscow, New York City, Chicago, Missoula Montana, Fresno California, Osh Kyrgyzstan, Guam, among others during his long and varied career.

“He was a graduate of the Defense Language Institute at the Presidio of Monterey where he learned the Russian language and then worked as an interpreter for the U.S. Army. Then he took a double degree in Russian and Linguistics from the University of Montana at Missoula. Chris eventually became literate in seven languages (English, Russian, Spanish, French, Italian, German, and Dutch) – unusual for an American,” an obituary read.

“In 2005, after working abroad for several years, he graduated with a Masters of Science from the Columbia School of Journalism and began working for Reuters – first in London and then from Moscow on the oil desk.”

Everyone at VeloNews wishes to pass on condolences to Chris’ friends and family.