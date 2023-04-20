Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

VeloNews News
News

Longtime press attaché Chris Baldwin dies

Fluent in seven languages, he worked for three cycling teams as a press officer, including during Vincenzo Nibali's Tour de France-winner team in 2014 at Astana.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Chris Baldwin, a longtime press attaché and linguist, died last week. He was 52.

Family members posted a memorial online, and confirmed that Baldwin died of a heart attack while sleeping on April 12 in his home in Amsterdam.

“It doesn’t feel like we had enough time with him,” a message read. “We are all devastated by this loss, the world is a dimmer place without him.”

Baldwin worked in different fields before working as a press officer in cycling. He worked with TeamType 1, Astana, and Team NovoNordisk during eight seasons, including Vincenzo Nibali’s Tour de France-winner team in 2014 at Astana.

Read full memorial here.

Baldwin is survived by sister Brooke of New York City, and parents Brooke Bourland of Woodland, California, and George Baldwin of Kalispell, Montana.

Family members said Baldwin was born in Edmonds, Washington, and he lived in  Amsterdam, London, Moscow, New York City, Chicago, Missoula Montana, Fresno California, Osh Kyrgyzstan, Guam, among others during his long and varied career.

“He was a graduate of the Defense Language Institute at the Presidio of Monterey where he learned the Russian language and then worked as an interpreter for the U.S. Army. Then he took a double degree in Russian and Linguistics from the University of Montana at Missoula. Chris eventually became literate in seven languages (English, Russian, Spanish, French, Italian, German, and Dutch) – unusual for an American,” an obituary read.

“In 2005, after working abroad for several years, he graduated with a Masters of Science from the Columbia School of Journalism and began working for Reuters – first in London and then from Moscow on the oil desk.”

Everyone at VeloNews wishes to pass on condolences to Chris’ friends and family.

Stay On Topic

An American in France

What’s it like to be an American cyclist living in France? Watch to get professional road cyclist Joe Dombrowski’s view.

Keywords:

Related content from the Outside Network

Video Alt

One Way South
Video Alt

Mountain Bikers React to Their First Taste of Non-Alcoholic Craft Beer
Video Alt

Video review: BMC URS 01 Two gravel bike
Video Alt

Kiel Reijnen Vuelta Video Diary: The painful decision to abandon