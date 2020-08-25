Lizzie Deignan takes first 2020 win at GP de Plouay
This is Deignan's third win at Plouay, which she won in 2015 and 2017.
Lizzie Deignan took her first pro victory of 2020 by winning Tuesday’s GP de Plouay.
Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) attacked into the day’s decisive breakaway, and then outsprinted countrywoman Lizzie Banks (Équipe Paule Ka) in the final meters to take the victory on rain-soaked roads.
It’s Deignan’s third win at Plouay, which she won in 2015 and 2017.
“I’m really happy, Plouay is a really nice race and I always seem to do well here,” Deignan said. “The rain came which was an extra bonus for me, finally no more sweating in the heat for me! I’m really, really happy and grateful to the whole team for their effort.”
The victory marks the first UCI Women’s WorldTour win of the season for Trek-Segafredo. The U.S. team has roared to life amid the return to racing following the COVID-19 shutdown, taking four wins in the past week. Anna Plichta won Poland’s national title in the individual time trial; Elisa Longo Borghini won the same title for Italy; Audrey Cordon-Ragot took France’s national road race championship as well.
“Obviously I’m delighted, it’s been a difficult season for everybody so far and we’ve had a lot of bad luck in the first few races,” Deignan said. “It’s been clear to me that we’ve had the strongest team in all the races and finally the luck was on our side. We had the numbers and used that advantage early.”
Indeed, Deignan joined the decisive move with 35 km remaining after following Banks, who attacked soon after a crash in the peloton delayed some of the other big names, among then Anna van der Breggen (Boels-Dolmans) and Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott).
Boels-Dolmans marked the move with Dutch rider Jip van den Bos, however, van den Bos crashed on a wet corner and lost contact with the duo.
The peloton surged and slowed in the push to the finish, and Deignan and Banks steadily grew their advantage.
In the end, the duo maintained a gap of 1:13 on the group. They started their respective sprints in sight of the line, with Deignan holding off Banks in the final push to the line.
“I attacked off the back of some attacks from the other girls, and I was able to get some space and I knew the rest of the team was backing me up behind, so all I had to do was put my head down and try to get to the finish line first, and we did,” Deignan said.
The victory is confirmation of Deignan’s top form as she and the rest of the women’s peloton heads into an important bloc of racing, with The European Continental Championships falling on August 27, La Course by le Tour de France on August 29, the Tour de l’Ardeche running September 3-9, and the 10-day Giro Rosa beginning on September 11.
GP de Plouay - Lorient Agglomération Trophée WNT Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|DEIGNAN Elizabeth
|Trek-Segafredo Women
|2:43:40
|2
|BANKS Elizabeth
|Équipe Paule Ka
|0:00
|3
|CONSONNI Chiara
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|1:13
|4
|BASTIANELLI Marta
|Alé BTC Ljubljana
|1:13
|5
|CECCHINI Elena
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|1:13
|6
|FIDANZA Arianna
|Lotto Soudal Ladies
|1:13
|7
|LACH Marta
|CCC - Liv
|1:13
|8
|CONFALONIERI Maria Giulia
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|1:13
|9
|GONZÁLEZ Alicia
|Movistar Team
|1:13
|10
|BORGLI Stine
|FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|1:13
|11
|KIRCHMANN Leah
|Team Sunweb
|1:13
|12
|LIPPERT Liane
|Team Sunweb
|1:13
|13
|HARVEY Mikayla
|Équipe Paule Ka
|1:13
|14
|PERSICO Silvia
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|1:13
|15
|BIANNIC Aude
|Movistar Team
|1:13
|16
|DUVAL Eugénie
|FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|1:13
|17
|PIETERS Amy
|Boels - Dolmans Cycling Team
|1:13
|18
|JACKSON Alison
|Team Sunweb
|1:13
|19
|FAHLIN Emilia
|FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|1:13
|20
|CAVALLI Marta
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|1:13
|21
|DEMEY Valerie
|CCC - Liv
|1:13
|22
|VOLLERING Demi
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|1:13
|23
|KOPECKY Lotte
|Lotto Soudal Ladies
|1:13
|24
|BUURMAN Eva
|Boels - Dolmans Cycling Team
|1:13
|25
|WINDER Ruth
|Trek-Segafredo Women
|1:13
|26
|ABGRALL Noémie
|Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
|1:13
|27
|MACKAIJ Floortje
|Team Sunweb
|1:13
|28
|THOMAS Leah
|Équipe Paule Ka
|1:13
|29
|LONGO BORGHINI Elisa
|Trek-Segafredo Women
|1:13
|30
|LUDWIG Cecilie Uttrup
|FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|1:13
|31
|ROY Sarah
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:13
|32
|BUJAK Eugenia
|Alé BTC Ljubljana
|1:13
|33
|VANDENBULCKE Jesse
|Lotto Soudal Ladies
|1:13
|34
|KOSTER Anouska
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|1:13
|35
|REUSSER Marlen
|Équipe Paule Ka
|1:13
|36
|BEEKHUIS Teuntje
|Lotto Soudal Ladies
|1:13
|37
|BUYSMAN Nina
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|1:13
|38
|MARKUS Riejanne
|CCC - Liv
|1:13
|39
|CHRISTMAS Dani
|Lotto Soudal Ladies
|1:13
|40
|BECKER Charlotte
|Team Arkéa
|1:13
|41
|SANTESTEBAN Ane
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|1:13
|42
|GARCÍA Mavi
|Alé BTC Ljubljana
|1:13
|43
|PINTAR Urša
|Alé BTC Ljubljana
|1:13
|44
|SANGUINETI Ilaria
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|1:13
|45
|VAN DEN BROEK-BLAAK Chantal
|Boels - Dolmans Cycling Team
|1:13
|46
|AMIALIUSIK Alena
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|1:13
|47
|HAMMES Kathrin
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|1:13
|48
|MAGNALDI Erica
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|1:13
|49
|VAN DEN BOS Jip
|Boels - Dolmans Cycling Team
|1:13
|50
|BROWN Grace
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:13
|51
|VAN VLEUTEN Annemiek
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:13
|52
|WILES Tayler
|Trek-Segafredo Women
|1:13
|53
|CANUEL Karol-Ann
|Boels - Dolmans Cycling Team
|1:13
|54
|ROOIJAKKERS Pauliena
|CCC - Liv
|1:19
|55
|MORICHON Anais
|Team Arkéa
|3:18
|56
|PARKINSON Abby-Mae
|Lotto Soudal Ladies
|3:46
|57
|SOTO Catalina Anais
|WCC Team
|5:56
|58
|LE MOUEL Celia
|Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
|5:56
|59
|GEBRU Eyeru Tesfoam
|WCC Team
|5:56
|60
|ERATH Tanja
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|5:58
|61
|WIEBES Lorena
|Team Sunweb
|5:58
|62
|KLEIN Lisa
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|5:58
|63
|HENDERSON Anna
|Team Sunweb
|5:58
|64
|GUILMAN Victorie
|FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|5:58
|65
|VALLIERES Magdeleine
|WCC Team
|5:58
|66
|LETH Julie
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|5:58
|67
|AALERUD Katrine
|Movistar Team
|5:58
|68
|BARNES Alice
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|5:58
|69
|GUARISCHI Barbara
|Movistar Team
|5:58
|70
|WORRACK Trixi
|Trek-Segafredo Women
|5:58
|71
|FISHER Annabel
|Cogeas - Mettler Pro Cycling Team
|6:20
|72
|LEVENEZ Sandra
|Team Arkéa
|6:20
|73
|HOUDIN Coralie
|Team Arkéa
|7:49
|74
|GRANGIER India
|Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
|8:31
|75
|GUDERZO Tatiana
|Alé BTC Ljubljana
|10:44
|76
|VAN DER BURG Nancy
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|10:44
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.