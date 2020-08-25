News

Lizzie Deignan takes first 2020 win at GP de Plouay

Lizzie Deignan took her first pro victory of 2020 by winning Tuesday’s GP de Plouay.

Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) attacked into the day’s decisive breakaway, and then outsprinted countrywoman Lizzie Banks (Équipe Paule Ka) in the final meters to take the victory on rain-soaked roads.

It’s Deignan’s third win at Plouay, which she won in 2015 and 2017.

“I’m really happy, Plouay is a really nice race and I always seem to do well here,” Deignan said. “The rain came which was an extra bonus for me, finally no more sweating in the heat for me! I’m really, really happy and grateful to the whole team for their effort.”

The victory marks the first UCI Women’s WorldTour win of the season for Trek-Segafredo. The U.S. team has roared to life amid the return to racing following the COVID-19 shutdown, taking four wins in the past week. Anna Plichta won Poland’s national title in the individual time trial; Elisa Longo Borghini won the same title for Italy; Audrey Cordon-Ragot took France’s national road race championship as well.

“Obviously I’m delighted, it’s been a difficult season for everybody so far and we’ve had a lot of bad luck in the first few races,” Deignan said. “It’s been clear to me that we’ve had the strongest team in all the races and finally the luck was on our side. We had the numbers and used that advantage early.”

Indeed, Deignan joined the decisive move with 35 km remaining after following Banks, who attacked soon after a crash in the peloton delayed some of the other big names, among then Anna van der Breggen (Boels-Dolmans) and Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott).

Boels-Dolmans marked the move with Dutch rider Jip van den Bos, however, van den Bos crashed on a wet corner and lost contact with the duo.

The peloton surged and slowed in the push to the finish, and Deignan and Banks steadily grew their advantage.

In the end, the duo maintained a gap of 1:13 on the group. They started their respective sprints in sight of the line, with Deignan holding off Banks in the final push to the line.

“I attacked off the back of some attacks from the other girls, and I was able to get some space and I knew the rest of the team was backing me up behind, so all I had to do was put my head down and try to get to the finish line first, and we did,” Deignan said.

The victory is confirmation of Deignan’s top form as she and the rest of the women’s peloton heads into an important bloc of racing, with The European Continental Championships falling on August 27, La Course by le Tour de France on August 29, the Tour de l’Ardeche running September 3-9, and the 10-day Giro Rosa beginning on September 11.

GP de Plouay - Lorient Agglomération Trophée WNT Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1DEIGNAN ElizabethTrek-Segafredo Women 2:43:40
2BANKS ElizabethÉquipe Paule Ka0:00
3CONSONNI ChiaraValcar - Travel & Service1:13
4BASTIANELLI MartaAlé BTC Ljubljana1:13
5CECCHINI ElenaCanyon SRAM Racing1:13
6FIDANZA AriannaLotto Soudal Ladies1:13
7LACH MartaCCC - Liv1:13
8CONFALONIERI Maria GiuliaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling1:13
9GONZÁLEZ AliciaMovistar Team1:13
10BORGLI StineFDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope1:13
11KIRCHMANN LeahTeam Sunweb1:13
12LIPPERT LianeTeam Sunweb1:13
13HARVEY MikaylaÉquipe Paule Ka1:13
14PERSICO SilviaValcar - Travel & Service1:13
15BIANNIC AudeMovistar Team1:13
16DUVAL EugénieFDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope1:13
17PIETERS AmyBoels - Dolmans Cycling Team1:13
18JACKSON AlisonTeam Sunweb1:13
19FAHLIN EmiliaFDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope1:13
20CAVALLI MartaValcar - Travel & Service1:13
21DEMEY ValerieCCC - Liv1:13
22VOLLERING DemiParkhotel Valkenburg1:13
23KOPECKY LotteLotto Soudal Ladies1:13
24BUURMAN EvaBoels - Dolmans Cycling Team1:13
25WINDER RuthTrek-Segafredo Women 1:13
26ABGRALL NoémieCharente-Maritime Women Cycling1:13
27MACKAIJ FloortjeTeam Sunweb1:13
28THOMAS LeahÉquipe Paule Ka1:13
29LONGO BORGHINI ElisaTrek-Segafredo Women 1:13
30LUDWIG Cecilie UttrupFDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope1:13
31ROY SarahMitchelton-Scott1:13
32BUJAK EugeniaAlé BTC Ljubljana1:13
33VANDENBULCKE JesseLotto Soudal Ladies1:13
34KOSTER AnouskaParkhotel Valkenburg1:13
35REUSSER MarlenÉquipe Paule Ka1:13
36BEEKHUIS TeuntjeLotto Soudal Ladies1:13
37BUYSMAN NinaParkhotel Valkenburg1:13
38MARKUS RiejanneCCC - Liv1:13
39CHRISTMAS DaniLotto Soudal Ladies1:13
40BECKER CharlotteTeam Arkéa1:13
41SANTESTEBAN AneCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling1:13
42GARCÍA MaviAlé BTC Ljubljana1:13
43PINTAR UršaAlé BTC Ljubljana1:13
44SANGUINETI IlariaValcar - Travel & Service1:13
45VAN DEN BROEK-BLAAK ChantalBoels - Dolmans Cycling Team1:13
46AMIALIUSIK AlenaCanyon SRAM Racing1:13
47HAMMES KathrinCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling1:13
48MAGNALDI EricaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling1:13
49VAN DEN BOS JipBoels - Dolmans Cycling Team1:13
50BROWN GraceMitchelton-Scott1:13
51VAN VLEUTEN AnnemiekMitchelton-Scott1:13
52WILES TaylerTrek-Segafredo Women 1:13
53CANUEL Karol-AnnBoels - Dolmans Cycling Team1:13
54ROOIJAKKERS PaulienaCCC - Liv1:19
55MORICHON AnaisTeam Arkéa3:18
56PARKINSON Abby-MaeLotto Soudal Ladies3:46
57SOTO Catalina AnaisWCC Team5:56
58LE MOUEL CeliaCharente-Maritime Women Cycling5:56
59GEBRU Eyeru Tesfoam WCC Team5:56
60ERATH TanjaCanyon SRAM Racing5:58
61WIEBES LorenaTeam Sunweb5:58
62KLEIN LisaCanyon SRAM Racing5:58
63HENDERSON AnnaTeam Sunweb5:58
64GUILMAN VictorieFDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope5:58
65VALLIERES MagdeleineWCC Team5:58
66LETH JulieCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling5:58
67AALERUD KatrineMovistar Team5:58
68BARNES AliceCanyon SRAM Racing5:58
69GUARISCHI BarbaraMovistar Team5:58
70WORRACK TrixiTrek-Segafredo Women 5:58
71FISHER AnnabelCogeas - Mettler Pro Cycling Team6:20
72LEVENEZ SandraTeam Arkéa6:20
73HOUDIN CoralieTeam Arkéa7:49
74GRANGIER IndiaCharente-Maritime Women Cycling8:31
75GUDERZO TatianaAlé BTC Ljubljana10:44
76VAN DER BURG NancyParkhotel Valkenburg10:44

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

