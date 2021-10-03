Live ticker Paris-Roubaix: Early movement in first ‘wet’ edition of ‘Hell of the North’ in a generation

ROUBAIX, France (VN) — The pack is rolling along through light rain on the long run-up toward the first pavé sectors, still more than one hour away.

Two riders are off the front, but the gap is coming down to just 15 seconds. That seems too early for a move to go away.

Paris-Roubaix is the final race of Mitch Docker, the veteran Aussie rider on EF Education-Nippo. Here’s what he said before the start:

“I was going to retire, but once Roubaix was called off I said to [EF Education-Nippo’s head DS] Charly Wegelius: I have one request, that I do Roubaix at the end of the year. I don’t care what other races I do, I’d like to finish with Roubaix. I broke my arm three weeks ago so I’ve been preparing on the indoor trainer actually. I hope to avoid crashing. Being in front, being in the middle of the bunch, I’m unsure, whatever it is, a nice smooth day without crashes, that’s all I can really hope for.”

Read Jim Cotton’s full story with Docker here on VeloNews.com.

Mitch Docker was caught up in a spill with Jonas Van Genechten early in his final race Sunday. (Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

248km to go — Trentin sits up

There’s early action in the 2021 Paris-Roubaix.

Maybe after not having raced the cobbles since April 2019, there’s some anxiety to get things moving:

Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo), Matteo Trentin (UAE Team Emirates) and Max Kanter (DSM) are on the march, with a small gap of 17 second at 8km into the race.

Trentin decides it’s too early, sits up, and leaves two dangling off the front. It is a long way to go!

252km to go — Early nerves, early movement

The 118th edition of Paris-Roubaix is on!

The flag is dropped, and 174 riders from 25 teams are heading out for what will be an epic day of racing.

Overnight rain and mud will mean treacherous race conditions for what is the first “wet” edition since 2001 and 2002.

Action early: Mitch Docker, riding his final race, hits the deck in the tangle of bikes moving out onto the course.

Matteo Trentin (UAE-Emirates) and Edward Teuns (Trek-Segafredo) are the first riders to move just 4km into the race.

🚩 Le départ réel est donné, c’est parti pour 257 km et 30 secteurs pavés. 😈 🚩 The “départ réel” has been given, we’re now off for 257km and 30 cobbled sectors. 😈#ParisRoubaix pic.twitter.com/DuOTkytnA0 — Paris-Roubaix (@Paris_Roubaix) October 3, 2021

Cyclists wait for the start of the 118th edition of the Paris-Roubaix one-day classic cycling race, between Compiegne and Roubaix. (Photo: Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)

257km to go — the flag is dropped

An entire generation of riders have never raced in the elite men’s Roubaix under such horrendous conditions. Who will it favor? Who will struggle? The women’s race confirmed that the mud and wet conditions tilt the advantage toward riders alone and away from traffic.

Will someone try to attack early and hold a gap to the finish? Buckle up — it should be a wild and unpredictable race from start to finish.

📏257km

🛣️30 cobble sectors

🧱55km of pavè

👕 25 teams

🚴‍♂️ 174 riders

🏆 1 winner The #ParisRoubaix is about to get underway!@Paris_Roubaix | @GlobalNTT — letourdata (@letourdata) October 3, 2021

And they’re off!

11h10 — rolling out toward neutral start

The peloton rolls out of Compiègne central square for the neutral start zone.

The 118th edition of Paris-Roubaix is about to start.

🎙 @ArnaudDemare “We don’t know what state we’ll be in tonight, we don’t know how it’s going to finish, but that’s #ParisRoubaix” “On sait pas comment on va être ce soir, comment ça va se terminer, mais c’est #ParisRoubaix” pic.twitter.com/zJF8ewJLIJ — Paris-Roubaix (@Paris_Roubaix) October 3, 2021

10h45 — Rain at start, nerves and smiles

A day after a thrilling women’s inaugural Paris-Roubaix Femmes, the men’s peloton clicks into the pedals for the 118th edition of Paris-Roubaix.

Heavy overnight rain will mean even more treacherous conditions in what will be the first “wet” edition of the Hell of the North since 2001 and 2002.

UPDATE: “It’s raining in Compiègne this morning and all along the course until Roubaix. Weather forecast in the north of France today: high possibility of rain until 1pm with 13°, cloudy and partly sunny with 15° in the afternoon. The cobble sectors should remain wet and muddy all day.” — ASO

The official start is at 11h15 (CET). Check back throughout the race for live updates on all the action, attacks and spills and thrills here at VeloNews. We have Sadhbh O’Shea and Jim Cotton on the ground in France, and Andrew Hood manning the desk.

Also read: