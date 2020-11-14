Live: Echelon Racing League Real Roads stage 2 – the Paterberg

The Echelon Racing League pro race series kicked off on November 13. for a three-day event.

Stage 2 is a virtual recreation of the infamous Paterberg which features in the Tour of Flanders. The planned start time is 11:50 AM EST on Saturday, November 14.

While the Echelon Racing League events are not staged in Zwift, however, they do offer simulation and accurate recreation of real-world roads. And with the cobbled and steep ramps on the Paterberg recreated for the esports event, strategic and explosive racing will be on tap.