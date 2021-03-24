Liv Cycling introduces Liv Committed, a trove of resources for women who ride

Liv Cycling continues to up the ante when it comes to getting more women on bikes. With its new global campaign Liv Committed, the women-founded and women-focused bicycle brand has curated a host of resources for riders of all disciplines and skill levels.

“The coronavirus pandemic has challenged all of us immensely,” said Liv Cycling founder Bonnie Tu. “Despite this, the community of women in cycling is growing. Today we celebrate their commitment and applaud the enduring spirit they have shown us—we see each of them as a champion.”

Liv Cycling has always made a bold commitment to women’s cycling; in 2021, the brand’s devotion has never been more apparent.

Liv recently became the official women’s partner of the Enduro World Series (EWS) and the title sponsor of the LivRacing WorldTeam. It has also expanded the entire Liv Racing roster. Now composed of 25 riders, Liv Racing includes the LivRacing WorldTeam, Liv Factory Racing, and the LivRacing Collective.

Ayesha McGowan joins the LivRacing WorldTeam as a satellite rider in 2021.

The Liv Committed campaign celebrates the women who race bikes professionally, as well as those who are getting into the sport for the first time.

“The goal of the Liv Committed campaign is to highlight our shared connection around bikes,” Tu said. “This common thread is stronger than any perceived differences and we want to bring that to women around the globe.”

One highlight of the campaign is the wealth of offerings on LivTV. The LivTV catalogue boasts a plethora of interactive and digital content, from bike maintenance and how-tos to skills drills to travel guides to stories of inspiring women in the sport.

Although the pandemic may have changed how they ride, it certainly didn’t stop women from riding; this is what Liv Committed aims to celebrate.

Enduro rider Rae Morrison hosts some very useful MTB workshops on LivTv. Photo: Liv Cycling

Liv’s support of female athletes has been unwavering during the last year. Riders across the world have been able to participate in weekly Zwift rides, as well as Liv’s “AskMe Anything” (AMA) Instagram sessions with Liv Racing athletes and other influential women from within the brand. On the professional side, former LivRacing rider Ashleigh Moolman Pasio’s celebrated a historic win at the UCI ESport World Championship, while enduro rider Rae Morrison swept the podium at the 2020 Crankworx Rotorua.

Liv Committed isn’t a departure from Liv’s normal outreach to women who ride. It’s just an even bolder commitment.