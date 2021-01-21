Liv Cycling adds three cyclists to expanding Liv Racing roster

Liv Cycling has announced the expansion of Liv Racing and its 2021 roster, officially welcoming Linda Indergand (SUI), Sarah Hill (RSA), and Dani Johnson (USA) to the team.

Hill and Indergand join the Liv Factory Racing off-road team and will compete on the world stage at UCI Mountain Bike World Cup XCO, stage race, and Enduro World Series events. Johnson races Enduro and joins the Liv Racing Collective, which includes professional athletes who compete across multiple disciplines around the world.

Linda Indergand achieved top 10 finishes at World Cup events. Photo: Martin Bissig/Liv Racing

Indergand is a World Cup cross-country and short track rider who has achieved top 10 finishes at World Cup events, finished 8th at the 2016 Rio Olympics, and earned second place in both the 2020 and 2014 national championships in Switzerland. Hill, a stage race, marathon, cross-country, and gravel racer, holds the African leader’s jersey for Cape Epic and has competed at the South African national championships and UCI mountain bike marathon world championships. Johnson, who ran track at the University of Colorado Boulder, has competed in dual slalom and pump track events and is ready to translate those skills into her first full enduro season.

Introduced in 2019, Liv Racing has expanded to now include three distinct professional teams of women competing across multiple cycling disciplines from 11 countries. Liv Racing is the only all-women’s sanctioned team and official women’s partner of the Enduro World Series (EWS), and a registered team with both USA Cycling (USAC) and the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI).

“Liv Racing is an extension of the Liv brand and our overall commitment to women,” said Phoebe Liu, chief branding officer of Giant Group, which includes Liv Cycling, Giant, Momentum, and CADEX brands. “In everything we do, we put women first. These women embody our brand purpose of getting more women on bikes while working toward achieving greater parity for women in professional cycling.”

Dani Johnson has competed in dual slalom and pump track events and will take on a full enduro season in 2021. Photo: Courtesy Liv Cycling

Liv recently became the exclusive partner of the Liv Racing Women’s WorldTeam (formerly CCC-Liv). With these three new additions, Liv expands its global support to 25 women riding as part of the Liv Racing program.

The Liv Racing WorldTeam competes in top-level road and cyclocross races, including the UCI Women’s WorldTour. In 2021, Liv became the exclusive title partner of the team. Exciting announcements are coming soon, along with the 2021 team roster.

Liv Factory Racing is the off-road team that consists of Indergand, Hill, and Liv Racing veteran riders Kaysee Armstrong and Isabella Naughton. These women will compete on the world stage at UCI Mountain Bike World Cup XCO, stage race, and Enduro World Series events.

Liv Racing Collective includes professional athletes who compete across multiple disciplines around the world, including newcomer Johnson and nine returning riders:

Crystal Anthony (Bentonville, Arkansas) – Marathon XC, cross country, gravel, and cyclocross athlete Serena Bishop Gordon (Bend, Oregon) – Marathon XC, gravel and cyclocross athlete Dani Johnson (San Diego, California) – Enduro athlete Radka Kahlefeldt (Queensland, Australia) – Ironman 70.3 Triathlete and Olympian Riley Miller (Burke, Vermont) – Enduro athlete Rae Morrison (Nelson, New Zealand) – Enduro athlete Leonie Picton (Whistler, BC, Canada) – Enduro athlete Allysa Seely (Colorado Springs, Colorado) – Paralympic Triathlete Lisa Tertsch (Darmstadt, Germany) – ITU World Cup Triathlete Sandra Walter (Coquitlam, BC, Canada) – World Cup XCO athlete



For 2021, Liv Factory Racing and the Liv Racing Collective will continue to be supported by team director Brook Hopper, team manager Elizabeth Walker, and team mechanic Jessica Brousseau.