Dirty Kanza responds to campaign petitioning for name change based on racist allegations

On Friday, Cyclista Zine began circulating a petition calling for race organizer Life Time to change the name of its marquee gravel race Dirty Kanza, arguing that the name is a racist slur. Today, Life Time responded with an open letter to the gravel community, signed by both Dirty Kanza co-founder Jim Cummins and chairwoman of the Kaw Nation Lynn Williams.

Kanza is a nickname for the Kaw Nation, a tribe that lived in Kansas before it was an American state, and from which Kansas derived its name.

In the letter, Cummins and Williams explain that the name of the Dirty Kanza was intended to reflect what the event is and where it takes place. In this case, ‘dirty’ represents the off-road nature of the race, and ‘Kanza’ is the name that organizers chose to represent the race’s location in the Flint Hills of Kansas.

“It was felt that ‘Kanza’ paid homage to the region (the Kanza Prairie), to its rich history, and to all things associated with the region, including the Kaw Nation,” the letter reads.

In a petition on Change.org, the #changethename campaign argues that using the word ‘dirty’ in conjunction with ‘Kanza’ is racist.

Dirty Kanza officials say that they have had a working relationship with the Kaw Nation (now of Oklahoma) for at least five years and had met with members of the Kaw Nation Tribal Council, including Williams, as recently as February 26 to ensure an ongoing open dialogue regarding the event. Today’s letter indicates that the race organizers and the Kaw Nation stand in solidarity regarding the name of the Dirty Kanza.

“Life Time and the Kaw Nation are proud of our relationship, which is built upon mutual respect, dignity, and integrity,” the letter reads. “Life Time and the Kaw Nation are proud to stand alongside one another as Dirty Kanza pursues its mission to provide life-enriching experiences to event participants and to build community.”