Layoffs affect about 15% of staff at Strava

This story originally appeared on Bicycle Retailer.

Cycling app maker Strava has let go of about 15% of its staff, multiple current and former employees have confirmed to BRAIN. The company has not made a public report or responded to BRAIN requests for comment.

The layoffs come as several other companies in the tech and cycling industries have announced staff cuts.

The Strava layoffs affect at least 40 employees, including product designers and product managers. One former employee, in a message exchange with BRAIN on LinkedIn, said they were told 14% of the staff was let go. Another said 15%.

According to Crunchbase, Strava has raised $151 million through several rounds of funding between 2010 and 2020. Company statements indicate it has more than 100 million registered athletes in 195 countries. and has recorded more than 7 billion activities. It has about 400 employees, with offices in San Francisco; Denver; Bristol, UK; and Dublin, Ireland.