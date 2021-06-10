Lawson Craddock, Ruth Winder, and others named to U.S. team for 2021 Olympics

USA Cycling Thursday finalized the roster for the XXXII Olympic Games to be held in Tokyo, Japan beginning next month.

Already having secured their positions on Team USA and automatically qualified for the Olympics were Kate Courtney, Haley Batten, Chloe Dygert, Jennifer Valente, Emma White, Megan Jastrab, and Lily Williams.

“Announcing this team is a testament to everyone’s immense dedication and hard work over many years, especially during one of the most challenging periods of our lifetime,” said Jim Miller, USA Cycling’s Chief of Sport Performance. “We have used the extra year with the goal to come to the Games even stronger and more prepared, and I believe we have done just that. We are bringing a medal-capable team in all disciplines and it will show this summer in Tokyo.”

USA Cycling Roster for Olympic Games

Women’s track

Chloé Dygert

Maddie Godby

Megan Jastrab

Jennifer Valente

Emma White

Lily Williams

Men’s track

Gavin Hoover

Adrian Hegyvary

Women’s road

Ruth Winder

Leah Thomas

Coryn Rivera

Chloé Dygert

Amber Neben

Women’s time trial

Chloé Dygert

Amber Neben

Men’s road

Lawson Craddock

Brandon McNulty

Men’s time trial

Lawson Craddock

Brandon McNulty

Women’s mountain bike

Kate Courtney

Haley Batten

Chloe Woodruff

Men’s mountain bike

Christopher Blevins

Women’s BMX

Perris Benegas

Hannah Roberts

Payton Ridenour

Felicia Stancil

Alise Willoughby

Men’s BMX

Nick Bruce

Justin Dowell

Connor Fields

Corben Sharrah