Lawson Craddock, Ruth Winder, and others named to U.S. team for 2021 Olympics
Amber Neben, Coryn Rivera, Chloe Woodruff, Christopher Blevins, and others named to the full U.S. squad for Tokyo
USA Cycling Thursday finalized the roster for the XXXII Olympic Games to be held in Tokyo, Japan beginning next month.
Already having secured their positions on Team USA and automatically qualified for the Olympics were Kate Courtney, Haley Batten, Chloe Dygert, Jennifer Valente, Emma White, Megan Jastrab, and Lily Williams.
“Announcing this team is a testament to everyone’s immense dedication and hard work over many years, especially during one of the most challenging periods of our lifetime,” said Jim Miller, USA Cycling’s Chief of Sport Performance. “We have used the extra year with the goal to come to the Games even stronger and more prepared, and I believe we have done just that. We are bringing a medal-capable team in all disciplines and it will show this summer in Tokyo.”
USA Cycling Roster for Olympic Games
Women’s track
Chloé Dygert
Maddie Godby
Megan Jastrab
Jennifer Valente
Emma White
Lily Williams
Men’s track
Gavin Hoover
Adrian Hegyvary
Women’s road
Ruth Winder
Leah Thomas
Coryn Rivera
Chloé Dygert
Amber Neben
Women’s time trial
Chloé Dygert
Amber Neben
Men’s road
Lawson Craddock
Brandon McNulty
Men’s time trial
Lawson Craddock
Brandon McNulty
Women’s mountain bike
Kate Courtney
Haley Batten
Chloe Woodruff
Men’s mountain bike
Christopher Blevins
Women’s BMX
Perris Benegas
Hannah Roberts
Payton Ridenour
Felicia Stancil
Alise Willoughby
Men’s BMX
Nick Bruce
Justin Dowell
Connor Fields
Corben Sharrah